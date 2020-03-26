Football

Carie Kuehn/Clinton Herald

In this file photo, Clinton's Treveon Bailey avoids a tackle during the River Kings' home contest against Central DeWitt. 

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2020 high school football schedules on Thursday after their board meeting, a relief from the currently suspended sports seasons. 

The football season is slated to begin the last week of August with the first contests kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 27. 

The postseason will begin on Oct. 30. 

Clinton will open up their 2020 campaign under brand new head coach Nate Herrig. They kick off across the river, taking on United Township in East Moline on Friday, Aug. 28. Their first district game will come the last week of September when they take on Wahlert Catholic on the road. 

Central Dewitt, who will be starting their first year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, joins Clinton in the same class 3A district. The River King - Saber matchup will happen on Oct. 9 at Central Dewitt High School this season in Week 7. The Sabers won last year's matchup. 

Camanche fell one game short of the playoffs last season and will be aiming for them this year. They'll open the season with the Battle of the Blue rivalry game against Northeast, this time hosted by the Indians. They also play Central DeWitt at home in a non-district local matchup.

They kick off Class 2A district play versus Tipton. 

Northeast starts their season on the road for two straight games, first in Camanche and then in Anamosa. Three of their five district games will be in Goose Lake, starting at Beckman Catholic and ending by hosting Wilton in the final week of the regular season. 

Easton Valley, who blew through competition in the regular season to the semifinals of the state playoffs, do not play one of their biggest problems this year. Turkey Valley has given the River Hawks fits the last couple of seasons, but don't join them in District 3. 

The River Hawks start out with two straight home games, welcoming both Central Elkader and West Central, Maynard to start the season. They end Week 9 with a roadtrip to Dunkerton.  

2020 Schedules: 

Clinton 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 -- at United Township(Illinois)

Sept. 4 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester

Sept. 11 -- vs. Maquoketa

Sept. 18 -- at Burlington

Sept. 25 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

Oct. 2 -- vs. Marion

Oct. 9 -- vs. Central DeWitt

Oct. 16 -- at Assumption, Davenport

Oct. 23 -- at North Scott, Eldridge

Central DeWitt 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 -- vs. Maquoketa

Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Sept. 11 -- vs. Davenport, West

Sept. 18 -- at Camanche

Sept. 25 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge

Oct. 2 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport

Oct. 9 -- at Clinton

Oct. 16 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

Oct. 23 -- vs. Marion

Camanche 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake

Sept. 4 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood

Sept. 11 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque

Sept. 18 -- vs. Central DeWitt

Sept. 25 -- vs. Tipton

Oct. 2 -- at Anamosa

Oct. 9 -- at West Liberty

Oct. 16 -- vs. Monticello

Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa

Northeast, Goose Lake 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 -- at Camanche

Sept. 4 -- at Anamosa

Sept. 11 -- vs. Bellevue

Sept. 18 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood

Sept. 25 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

Oct. 2 -- vs. Durant

Oct. 9 -- at West Branch

Oct. 16 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque

Oct. 23 -- vs. Wilton

Easton Valley 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 -- vs. Central, Elkader

Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central, Maynard

Sept. 11 -- at Janesville

Sept. 18 -- vs. Central City

Sept. 25 -- at Kee, Lansing

Oct. 2 -- at Springville

Oct. 9 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming

Oct. 16 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Oct. 23 -- at Dunkerton

Tags