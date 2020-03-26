The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2020 high school football schedules on Thursday after their board meeting, a relief from the currently suspended sports seasons.
The football season is slated to begin the last week of August with the first contests kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 27.
The postseason will begin on Oct. 30.
Clinton will open up their 2020 campaign under brand new head coach Nate Herrig. They kick off across the river, taking on United Township in East Moline on Friday, Aug. 28. Their first district game will come the last week of September when they take on Wahlert Catholic on the road.
Central Dewitt, who will be starting their first year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, joins Clinton in the same class 3A district. The River King - Saber matchup will happen on Oct. 9 at Central Dewitt High School this season in Week 7. The Sabers won last year's matchup.
Camanche fell one game short of the playoffs last season and will be aiming for them this year. They'll open the season with the Battle of the Blue rivalry game against Northeast, this time hosted by the Indians. They also play Central DeWitt at home in a non-district local matchup.
They kick off Class 2A district play versus Tipton.
Northeast starts their season on the road for two straight games, first in Camanche and then in Anamosa. Three of their five district games will be in Goose Lake, starting at Beckman Catholic and ending by hosting Wilton in the final week of the regular season.
Easton Valley, who blew through competition in the regular season to the semifinals of the state playoffs, do not play one of their biggest problems this year. Turkey Valley has given the River Hawks fits the last couple of seasons, but don't join them in District 3.
The River Hawks start out with two straight home games, welcoming both Central Elkader and West Central, Maynard to start the season. They end Week 9 with a roadtrip to Dunkerton.
2020 Schedules:
Clinton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at United Township(Illinois)
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester
Sept. 11 -- vs. Maquoketa
Sept. 18 -- at Burlington
Sept. 25 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 2 -- vs. Marion
Oct. 9 -- vs. Central DeWitt
Oct. 16 -- at Assumption, Davenport
Oct. 23 -- at North Scott, Eldridge
Central DeWitt 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Maquoketa
Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Sept. 11 -- vs. Davenport, West
Sept. 18 -- at Camanche
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge
Oct. 2 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport
Oct. 9 -- at Clinton
Oct. 16 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 23 -- vs. Marion
Camanche 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake
Sept. 4 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood
Sept. 11 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque
Sept. 18 -- vs. Central DeWitt
Sept. 25 -- vs. Tipton
Oct. 2 -- at Anamosa
Oct. 9 -- at West Liberty
Oct. 16 -- vs. Monticello
Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa
Northeast, Goose Lake 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Camanche
Sept. 4 -- at Anamosa
Sept. 11 -- vs. Bellevue
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood
Sept. 25 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Durant
Oct. 9 -- at West Branch
Oct. 16 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque
Oct. 23 -- vs. Wilton
Easton Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Central, Elkader
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central, Maynard
Sept. 11 -- at Janesville
Sept. 18 -- vs. Central City
Sept. 25 -- at Kee, Lansing
Oct. 2 -- at Springville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming
Oct. 16 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Oct. 23 -- at Dunkerton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.