CLINTON - The Talk of Iowa radio show, from Iowa Public Radio, is looking for baseball fans to call in and contribute on Monday morning.
The show will be "State of Minor League Baseball in Iowa" and is looking for minor league baseball fans to call in and share.
The show runs from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. The call in number is 1-866-780-9100. Fans can also share via email at talkofiowa@iowapublicradio.org.
Charity Nebbe will host the show and it can be found locally on AM 910.
