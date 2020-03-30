In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa’s Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia’s Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. Lee has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation. Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday, March 30, 2020.