FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2019, file photo, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California. The University of Iowa said it would not pay a demand from eight Black former football players for $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination they faced while they played for the Hawkeyes. The players also called for the firings of Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez, File)