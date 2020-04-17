Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools would remain closed throughout the rest of the school year on Friday morning. With that, spring athletes' hope for shortened seasons were dashed.
The order means no spring sports will commence in 2020, eliminating track, golf, soccer and tennis seasons across the state.
Guidance from Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education, and the Iowa Department of Public Health had previously suspended spring activities through April 12, then through April 30. Governor Reynolds announced the extended closure of in-person schooling and school activities with Department of Education executive director Dr. Ann Lebo at a news conference Friday.
This cancellation is effective for all spring practices, competitions, and postseason events.
No decisions have been made yet on summer baseball and softball, but the possibility of seasons have not been discarded. That decision will be made on June 1.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all. Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) thanks administrators, parents and coaches for their patience.
“We understand the important role that athletics and activities play in the lives of our students, schools and communities,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “But during this time of uncertainty, we must support the health and safety recommendations of our state and national leaders. This decision is especially heartbreaking for our senior competitors, and we thank them for all they have done to represent their schools throughout their careers.
In the 2018-19 school year, the four spring sports accounted for over 45,000 participants among Iowa high school boys and girls. Track and field was the second most popular sport by participation for both the IHSAA (12,012 boys) and the IGHSAU (9,908 girls).
This story will be updated with statements from the athletic associations are made available.
