FILE - Iowa center Luka Garza sits on the bench before an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, file photo. For all the success Luka Garza has experienced at Iowa, he can't forget one moment of failure. With 1.6 seconds left against Illinois last March, Garza had a chance to tie the game when he took an inbound pass near the basket. Kofi Cockburn blocked his shot, and the Illini won 78-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)