AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma State (10-4, 4-4) defeated a depleted Iowa State men’s basketball team (2-8, 0-6 Big 12), 81-60, Monday night in Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones, playing in their first game in over two weeks, had only six scholarship players available with a number of regulars out with health and safety protocols.
ISU kept battling to the end, trimming a 15-point second half deficit to seven points on a couple of occasions until the Cowboys regained control down the stretch.
OSU dominated the boards, outrebounding the smaller Cyclones, 49-19, and finished the game with 18 second-chance points and 58 points in the paint.
Rasir Bolton led ISU with 19 points, his ninth double-digit outing in 10 games. Tyler Harris chipped in with a season-high 18 points, including 11 in the second half.
The Cyclones had juice out of the gates by taking a 13-2 lead. Iowa State played zone throughout much of the game to protect its limited roster.
Oklahoma State eventually took its first lead at 24-23 with 7:23 left in the opening period. The Cowboys took advantage in the paint with their size and the absence of ISU center George Conditt IV, who was on the bench after picking up his second foul early in the first half.
A 17-3 run by the Cowboys helped the Cowboys go into the break with a 41-31 lead. Bolton had 12 points at intermission.
OSU stretched its lead to 15 points at the beginning of the second period, but the Cyclones answered with a 3-pointer from Harris and a conventional three-point play by Bolton to make it 51-42 with 12:30 remaining in the game.
The Cyclones were able to trim the lead to seven points (57-50) with just under 10 minutes left until the Cowboys quickly regained a comfortable lead.
