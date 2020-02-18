DES MOINES Iowa – February 18, 2020 – It’s tournament time, with the best in Iowa high school wrestling coming to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines later this week. On Friday, Mediacom Communications will produce live television coverage of all semi-final matches in the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.
The live semi-final telecasts start with Class 3A competition at 3:30 pm Friday (Feb. 21); followed by Class 1A and 2A action at 7:30 pm. Mediacom’s television broadcasts are in partnership with the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN). The sports coverage on MC22 (ch. 822 or 22) is available to all Mediacom video subscribers in 309 Iowa communities, and across Mediacom service areas in several adjacent states.
In addition to live coverage of Friday’s semi-final competition, MC22 will televise complete replay coverage of the championship matches in all three classes. Championship replays begin at 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 23. Live coverage for Saturday’s championship series will be broadcast on IHSSN television affiliates, with a free live stream available on ihssn.com.
Television Coverage on MC22 –
Iowa H.S. State Wrestling Tournament
When: Friday, February 21
What: Class 3A competition; LIVE TV
3:30 PM for Class 3A competition; 7:30 PM for Class 1A & 2A
Where: MC22 (822 or 22 on Mediacom)
When: Sunday, February, 23
What: Complete replay broadcasts, Championship Series
6:00 PM – entire series, Class 1A, 2A, 3A
Where: MC22 (822 or 22 on Mediacom)
