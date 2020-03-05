CLINTON – Iowa Top Team Martial Arts gym in Clinton is still reeling from a weekend in early February where they brought home four titles in three different disciplines. When Todd Monaghan started a gym in Clinton, Iowa, that’s not something he could have ever imagined.
Monaghan was in Kansas City that weekend with his son and another boxer who were competing in the Silver Gloves competition.
“What I thought to myself was that in 2007 I had the thought to have a gym,” Monaghan said. “And in three different states, it was all happening in one day. I don’t have one word to describe how I felt.”
Dylan Schoenfeld, Ali Monaghan, Damian Hall and Bridget Hayes all brought home championship titles in their respective disciplines.
Two Silver Gloves Champs
Both Clinton freshman Ali Monaghan and Calamus-Wheatland freshman Bridget Hayes brought home their own titles after a weekend in Kansas City, competing in the Silver Gloves competition.
For Ali Monaghan, it seemed almost business as usual. Monaghan earned the title of 2019 Junior Olympics National Champion just last summer.
“I got to see my son, who has aspirations, achieve his goal,” Todd Monaghan said. “And he didn’t have an easy fight, so that was amazing to see his dedication.”
Ali Monaghan is a freshman at Clinton High School, just getting done with his first high school wrestling season.
His quiet demeanor may surprise, because he has one thing on his mind before a boxing match.
“You just got to win,” Monaghan said. “It’s always the same.”
When they got to the competition in Missouri, his first match was scratched. The second day he saw tough competition, but prevailed.
“The second day I fought, and it was the first tough opponent I’ve had,” Monaghan said. “He was better than most of the opponents I’ve fought.”
Another tough opponent met him – another southpaw. For the boxing layman, that means a left-handed athlete.
“I had two lefties in one day, and I’ve never seen one before,” Monaghan said. “It’s the way they stand. I remember moving in, punch, and then you’re just going.”
For Bridget Hayes, it was her first competition. She’s a 15-year-old who goes to Calamus-Wheatland High School, but travels to Todd Monaghan’s gym three or more times a week in order to train.
“I love the sport, but it’s all about the people at the gym,” Hayes said.
“It’s been amazing to watch Bridget’s progression,” Todd Monaghan said. “She walked in that door and she was the only girl that stayed. She’s had some ups and some downs, and a lot of people may have quit if they were her.”
Hayes had to face just one opponent for her belt. She knew that as soon as she got into the ring that if she won, she’ll win the entire thing.
“I’m standing here just looking at this girl, and I was so ready,” Hayes said. “I took control and knocked her down with a jab in the first 15 seconds.
“[When it was over] I just jumped in the air I was so excited.”
This one was the regional level of the Silver Gloves competition.
“They have to put a lot of hours in, a lot of cardio work, lot of drills,” boxing coach Joe Garcia said. “Ability is one thing, but they both work hard. They have consistency, and the last little piece that you can’t teach – heart.”
Hall takes first title
Damian Hall made a short trip to Chicago, Ill. for his first competition, winning his division of the Jiu Jitsu competition on the same weekend as the Silver Gloves.
“It was huge for me,” Hall said. “After that tournament I proved that I deserved my blue belt. That’s a huge arc in my career.
Hall will be the first to admit – he was nervous. He came in and competed in the white belt division, entering the 16-man tournament without any experience. It was just his second time wearing the Jiu Jitsu Gi – a form of equipment that helps those competing in that particular art be better grapplers.
But he went 6-0, winning the entire thing. That performance helped him move up a level, earning his blue belt after everything was said and done.
“It feels really good,” Hall said. “It means you get to keep challenging yourself against a new group of people. We all come in here and are really consistent and we work really hard to get to the next level, we just got the opportunity to prove that.”
Hall, a 24-year-old, knows one thing. This success will continue.
“It really made me ready to go do it again,” Hall said.
Schoenfeld earns belt
Rounding out the wins in that first February weekend was a kickboxing title from Dylan Schoenfeld. He traveled to the middle of the state to take on his opponent, and will be looking to defend his title in just a few weeks.
Schoenfeld is nationally ranked in kickboxing and nationally ranked in MMA, but athletes at this level need an invite for many of the fights. That means this was his first title fight.
“That’s his thing, and he’s worked really hard for it,” Todd Monaghan said. “He’s taken some fights that some other people wouldn’t take to get where he is now.”
Schoenfeld traveled to Rudd, Iowa, right outside of Mason City. He’s been kickboxing for years, so nerves weren’t particularly a factor.
His experience helped, and he came away with the victory.
“I don’t really get nervous anymore. It was more or less just a normal day,” Schoenfeld said. “It was still my first title fight. I wanted to put on a good show for everything but at the same time show off what I’m capable of. I truly believe I out-clashed my opponent from bell to bell.
“I take what the fight gives me. If the other fighter lapses for even a second, I capitalize.”
Because of the hectic day for Iowa Top Team Gym, where Schoenfeld has been fighting for five years, he had to travel alone. He still had the support he needed thanks to his friends in the fighting community.
“Because our whole entire team was competing elsewhere that day, I went by myself,” Schoenfeld said. “I new some other fighters from up there, had them corner me.”
Plus, he knew that what he’s faced in practice with the others at Iowa Top Team Gym that he could take anything in the ring.
“We train with the best pros the Midwest has to offer, period,” Schoenfeld said. “That makes it just another day in the office.”
