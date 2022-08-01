CLINTON, Iowa- The final Sunday of the Prospect League season featured an afternoon matchup between the Burlington Bees and the Clinton Elotes. In comeback fashion Clinton secured the win 7-3.
The Bees struck first. In the top of the first inning the Bees scored three times. Evan Paulus (Mount Mercy) drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Later, Gage Cruz (Western Illinois University) drove in two RBIs on a single to make it 2-0 Bees.
Taeg Gollert (Missouri St) cut the deficit by one. The canadian drove in a run with an RBI single in bottom of the fourth.
In the fifth the Elotes took the lead. After Adam Weed (Minnesota St) scored on a wild pitch. Luke Ira (South Dakota St) clobbered his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot into left and the LumberKings took the lead.
Three more runs crossed in the sixth inning and the Elotes held on for a 7-3 victory.
The Clinton bullpen was fantastic. Kale Orman (Mount Mercy), Kyle Lehmann (USC-Upstate) and Taeg Gollert combined to go six scoreless frames.
The Elotes return to the field tomorrow night for game two against Burlington.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
It's Citizens First Bank Night and the Camanche-Dewitt Coalition & Mediacom Cardstrip Giveaway #5.
