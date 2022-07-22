CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings walked off the Quincy Gems 6-5 in twelve innings on Friday night.
After the Gems rallied to tie the game in the eighth, it took four innings but Luke Ira walked it off with a hard hit bases loaded single in the bottom of the twelfth inning.
The left hander Jackson Kent got the start for the LumberKings, giving up a leadoff double to the Gems. A passed ball and a sacrifice fly started the scoring as the Gems took an early 1-0 lead.
Adam Weed drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first for the LumberKings. The next three LumberKings went down in order and they stranded one runner.
Kent came out strong in the second inning, striking out the side to keep it a one run ballgame. Connor Giusti singled up the middle with one out in the bottom half of the inning to give the LumberKings their first hit of the game. Chase Becker followed Giusti with a blast over the left center field wall to give the LumberKings the lead 2-1. Despite two runners on walks, they were unable to grab any more runs.
The Gems began to piece something together in the third inning after a walk and a single gave them two on with only one out. Another walk loaded the bases for the Gems Luke Napleton. Kent struck out his third batter of the inning to escape the bases loaded jam and keep the LumberKings lead in tact.
The LumberKings found their stride again in the fourth inning as Giusti walked to lead off. Becker singled up the middle to put runners on the corners. A one out walk loaded the bases for Weed. He singled up the middle to score the third run of the game. Rayth Petersen singled to left center field to add two more to the total and put the LumberKings up 5-1. They stranded two more base runners in the inning.
The Gems got a run back in the fifth inning after back to back two out doubles made it 5-2. Kent finished out the inning, keeping the Gems from adding anymore runs to score board and finished his day going five innings while allowing two runs on four hits.
Giusti reached for the third time in the fifth inning on a one out walk. A walk and a single loaded the bases for Weed once again. However, Weed lined out to the second baseman to end the inning.
Kale Orman took the mound to replace Kent in the sixth inning. He got himself a 1-2-3 inning, keeping the Gems offense at bay and maintained their three run lead.
Petersen led off the bottom of the sixth with a single passed the shortstop. He advanced to third on a pick off attempt that allowed him to swipe two bags with nobody out. Two one out walks loaded the bases for the LumberKings for the third time in the ball game. However, once again the LumberKings stranded the bases full and could not gain anymore insurance.
Orman stayed strong in the sixth, continuing to keep the Gems at just four hits. The LumberKings offense also went down in order in the seventh as this one stayed 5-2 heading into the eighth.
The Gems drew a leadoff walk to start the eighth inning. A one out double into the right field corner scored a run and made it a 5-3 game. LumberKing manager Jack Dahm made the call to the bullpen with Nick Scanlon coming into the game. The Gems singled with two outs to load the bases for their first baseman Jason Andujar. Andujar took ball four and drew the Gems within one run of the LumberKings. A single drove in the game tying run but the LumberKings tagged the go ahead run out at the plate to send the game into the eighth tied 5-5.
Luke Ira singled with two outs in the eighth for the LumberKings. They were unable to get a run across and the game remained tied heading into the ninth.
Scanlon stayed in the game for the LumberKings in the ninth. The Gems singled with one out to give themselves a base runner. However, a nice double play turned by Fleckenstein got the LumberKings out of the inning.
Pinch hitter Kyle Lehmann was hit by a pitch with one out to give the LumberKings a base runner of their own. Eddie Saucedo followed Lehmann with a walk of his own to put the winning run on second base. The Gems retired the next two batters to send this one to extra innings.
Scanlon continued to pitch for the LumberKings in the tenth inning, putting down the Gems in order and keeping it a tie game.
Petersen continued to swing a hot bat in the tenth, doubling to lead off the inning. An intentional walk to Ira brought up Joe Simpson with one out. Simpson grounded into a double play to end the inning.
The Gems drew a one out walk to give them a base runner for the fourth straight inning before another double play ended the top half of the inning.
The Gems center fielder Hayden Moore robbed Jeremy Conforti of a for sure double as he was able to just poke his glove at the ball and make the catch on the warning track in center field. Both teams remained in a stale mate as this one went to the twelfth inning all tied up at 5.
Scanlon remained in the game for the LumberKings, continuing to shut down the Gems as he retired the side in order, keeping them off the base paths.
Fleckenstein led off the bottom of the twelfth with a single to left field. Weed drew a walk with nobody out to put the LumberKings in prime position. Petersen advanced the runners with a bunt that moved the winning run to third. Ira sent the LumberKing crowd home happy with a walk off single over the center fielders head.
The LumberKings snapped their four game losing streak with the walk off win.
