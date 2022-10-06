CLINTON – It was the Regular season finale as the Irish hosted Calamus-Wheatland on Thursday night.
After the Irish defeated the Warriors in the Northeast Invitational last Saturday, the Warriors bounced back with a five set victory over the Irish to close out the regular season.
This one was close throughout the entirety of the match. The Irish had a big lead early in set one but the Warriors battled back to pick up a big win 25-22.
The Irish rattled off back to back wins in sets two and three, winning 27-25 and 25-19, respectively. The Warriors forced a final set five with a 25-23 win in set four.
The Irish could not keep up with the Warriors in set five however and they fell 4-15.
“There was some really great volleyball on both sides of the net tonight. I knew that they would be hungry for a win after we beat them on Saturday,” Head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “It was a tough loss for our seniors since this might be our last home game if we end up not hosting the first round regionals.”
The leaders for the Irish were Kyla Bellich who recorded seven blocks. Kiely DeBo had 25 digs to lead the team while Avery Dehner and Shannon Kenneavy each had 21. Kenneavy also led the team with 33 assits and Sarah Moeller had a game high 14 kills.
