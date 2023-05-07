GOOSE LAKE - The Prince of Peace Irish hosted the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks for their senior night game on Friday night.
The Irish had no trouble handling the Golden Hawks as they showed out for their seniors. Prince of Peace recognized seniors Brody Dehner, Marcus Blount and Brendan Dolan.
It was a close game in the first half as the Irish carried a narrow 3-2 margin into halftime.
However, out of the break the Irish switched things into another gear as they scored five goals to the Golden Hawks one goal to pick up an 8-3 victory.
Leading the way offensively was Blount who had four goals and also notched two assists to make him the All-Time assists leader at Prince of Peace. This comes just a couple weeks after he broke the record for career goals at Prince of Peace.
Carson DeBo had two goals of his own while Kelvin Cachande and Lukas Mussmann each added a goal of their own to propel the Irish to a victory.
Junior goalkeeper Eric Berry had 15 saves to help the Irish secure their ninth victory of the season. They are now 9-6 on the year.
Rebels fall in close one with Golden Hawks, 2-1
GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels hosted Mid-Prairie in a defensive battle on a rainy Friday evening.
Neither team had much luck in the first half as the game was knotted at zero a piece heading into the break.
Out of halftime the Golden Hawks and Rebels battled it out as goalkeeper Shannon Kenneavy recorded a whopping 26 saves. However, Mid-Prairie's Amara Jones scored two goals while Northeast only scored once with Cenady Soenksen getting another goal to drop.
The Rebels could not score again and they fell to Mid-Prairie 2-1. Northeast is now 3-10 on the season.
