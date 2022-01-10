CLINTON – Rebounding was the story on Monday night in a non-conference matchup between Prince of Peace and Fulton, and it ended well for the Irish ladies.
Prince of Peace pulled down nearly 20 offensive rebounds throughout the night to help them cruise to a 70-55 victory over Fulton.
Fulton head coach Mike Menchaca called his first timeout of the night when the Irish had just a 5-2 lead on the Steamers. But, he had just watched the Irish take three different shots on a possession.
“We’ve never really been great with rebounding,” Fulton’s Reese Dykstra said. “It’s something we try to work on, we just don’t find bodies. We stand around and look at the ball too much.”
After the timeout, Fulton pulled down two offensive rebounds of their own, one of them translating to a three-pointer by Lara Bielema. They also gave up two more on the other end.
Bielema’s three would be the last points for Fulton until another basket from beyond the arc by Miraya Dykstra with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter. By then, Prince of Peace had garnered a double-digit lead thanks to offensive putbacks and a zone press.
“I think it was working well because we have that speed up top,” Irish guard Kaelyn Goodsman said. “When Sarah [Moeller] or Lilly [Isenhour] trap over halfcourt we have people to go get it.”
Fulton struggled with the press, which trapped right over the halfcourt line.
“I’m not sure what happened because it’s something we practice every single day,” Fulton’s Bielema said. “We really work on trying to get past our press then we come out and get kind of confused by it before we work things out. “
Prince of Peace ended with 14 offensive rebounds in the first half alone, and it helped them take the 38-22 lead into the locker rooms.
“It was really important,” Irish post player Lilly Isenhour said. “Recently we’ve been struggling with rebounding so it’s been a main focal point at practice. It was good that we were able to get offensive and defensive rebounds today.”
A few quick turnovers turned into Prince of Peace points, including two straight by Kaelyn Goodsman, and the Irish took a 20-point lead less than two minutes into the second half. But the Irish went on their own three-minute scoring drought.
“We just lost our focus a little bit,” Prince of Peace’s Isenhour said. “We weren’t finishing our shots, we were getting good looks but we were missing them. We were able to come back, which was good, because sometimes when we get down we haven’t been able to.”
Meanwhile, the Steamers started pulling down their rebounds and outside shooting started to kick off. Lara Bielema and Reese Germann both put in outside shots and the Steamers cut the lead back to 12.
“Our second half has definitely been better than the first,” Dykstra said. Dykstra finished with 10 points. “[Rebound] definitely helped. If we don’t rebound, we don’t get the ball.”
“I personally was happy with my outside shooting today,” Bielema said. Bielema finished with 23 on the night. “I was feeling very confident in my shot.
“I think in general, when we get out of our box and get comfortable with our setting and get comfortable with how our shots are falling, then we start shooting a little bit more. Once one person shoots, everyone else starts to as well.”
As the pace picked up and the Steamers tried to continue to cut into the lead, the turnovers also increased.
“I do think that we’re really scrappy,” Fulton’s Bielema said. “We’re a very fast team luckily, but our fundamentals just aren’t there. Tonight, we got some things together as we got going. I think we need to be talking and communicating to get back together to where we need to be.”
Prince of Peace started finding post players in the paint and their size mismatch gave them a string of easy buckets to extend the point difference once more. Lilly Isenhour finished with 19 points, both Shannon Kenneavy and Sarah Moeller had 15 a piece.
“There were some smaller girls guarding them today and that was a good matchup,” pointguard Kaelyn Goodsman said. “We tried to get it in to them because today they didn’t have tall girls compared to us.”
The Irish are back at things on Tuesday, returning to Tri-Rivers Conference action with a home game against Marquette Catholic at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center in Clinton. Fulton will head back over the Mississippi as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.