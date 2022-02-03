CLINTON – The Prince of Peace boys basketball team dug out a tough win from the other side of the conference on Tuesday night, downing East Buchanan 47-42.
It was the fourth win of the season for the young Irish, and it came during Prince of Peace’s homecoming week.
After keeping a single-digit lead for the entirety of the second half, the Irish watched a Buccaneer three-pointer fall through the net with a little over 30 seconds remaining to play. The three cut the lead to 44-42.
The Irish got the ball to junior Marcus Blount, who holds a lot of the varsity experience for the Irish this season. Blount was fouled as East Buchanan attempted to stop the clock, and he hit both free throws.
The Irish got the defensive stop on the other end and this time, sophomore Jhikeith McGraw was fouled. He put in one, enough to keep the Irish ahead enough to close out the game.
The Irish fell behind early on in the game. With the help of outside shooting, East Buchanan took the 12-6 lead early on while the Irish struggled to find openings on offense.
The scoring struggle was broken up by freshman Hakeal Powell, who put in a short jumper. A few possession later, McGraw went to the line and hit a free throw for a point.
With the clock ticking down, Marcus Blount got a steal in the backcourt and tossed it down the floor. It was chased down by Jaxon Dehner, who laid it up to cut the Buccaneer lead to 12-11 after eight minutes.
Powell drove the lane and put in a basket to start the second quarter, and the Irish held the Buccaneers at bay through the rest of the game.
McGraw led the scoring for the Irish with 15 points, seven of those coming from the free throw line. Blount added 13 points.
The Irish (4-14) return to competition on the East Side of the Tri-Rivers Conference with their homecoming game on Friday night. The Irish host Midland to the theme of “Cage the Eagles”.
GIRLS FALL TO RANKED BUCCANEERS
CLINTON – The Prince of Peace girls basketball team had No. 14 East Buchanan on the ropes Thursday night, but couldn’t close out the game, falling 47-32.
After trailing by 15 at times throughout the game, the Irish made a comeback effort in the second half.
With 1:13 remaining in the third quarter, an inbounds pass found the hands of Sarah Moeller and Moeller put the ball in the hoop, getting fouled in the process. After completing the three-point play, the Irish had cut the lead back to ten.
A three by Moeller a possession later allowed them go into the final eight minutes trailing just 37-28
Kaelyn Goodsman, the leading scorer on the night for Prince of Peace, started the fourth quarter off with a drive into the lane to cut it to seven. That seven-point deficit was as close as the Irish would get, though.
They struggled to put in buckets all night despite good looks from both the paint and the perimeter. Even in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, they were 0-4 from the free throw line.
A few big post moves and some turnovers by the Irish and the Bucs extended their lead to double digits again easily, closing out the game.
The Irish turned the ball over time and time again in the first half. The turnovers, paired with a six minute scoring drought in the second quarter, put them behind by 15 points at the half.
“We’ve been trying to work the ball more,” pointguard Kaelyn Goodsman said. “Because we have a habit of coming down and just trying to throw up a shot. Tonight, it was a fast paced game and we never really got into an offense as well.”
Coming out of that, the Irish had renewed energy. Scoring still plagued them. They held the Buccaneers off the board for three full minutes to start the third quarter, but they only managed one basket in that time.
“I think we were missing easy shots,” Goodsman said. “We missed shots we should be making.”
Goodsman had 12 points for the Irish. Sarah Moeller had 11 and Lilly Isenhour another seven.
The Irish (12-8) are back in action on Friday night, playing Midland at home in Tri-Rivers East action and celebrating Prince of Peace homecoming.
