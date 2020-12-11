The year after making the Class 1A state boys basketball tournament, the Prince of Peace Irish came back with an almost entirely new squad.
Now, two years after that, they have some more new faces.
The Irish lost their star center Nathan Moeller to graduation, leaving a big height hole to fill. They also lost Gage Ruden, a senior who made up some ball handling on the perimeter.
They gained a number of faces. Desean Mingo is an exchange student who spent part of the season with the Clinton River Kings last year. He is donning blue and gold this time around. Jeromiah Wauford is also joining the Irish on the court for the first time as an upperclassman.
The good news? The core is back. Senior Kyle Sager and Kyler Wallace did a large majority of the ballhandling last year as shooting guards. CamRon Williams joined them in that regard.
“I think as the year goes on … we’ll heal up and start playing together as a team,” Irish head coach Gerry Murphy said.
Marcus and Brandon Raab put up some minutes and are a part of the regular rotation this year.
The Irish went 10-13 last season, including a postseason win. After going 20-4 the year before and bringing a new team to the floor, it was eye-opening for many of Murphy’s athletes.
Kyle Sager had been a sophomore with the state squad and took on one of those leadership roles last year.
“Last year was all learning,” Sager said. “We were new to the varsity scene. We did have good chemistry after starting off rough and built some good chemistry toward the end of the year.”
Nathan Moeller averaged 18.3 for the Irish last year, also pulling down 11 boards. Kyler Wallace also averaged double digits and was the next-leading rebounder.
Sager had about seven-a-game, while Williams and Blount added another six-a-piece.
“We want to mold together and really focus on the team,” Sager said. “We have to learn how everybody plays. We have to learn what Marcus [Blount] is going to do, what Desean [Mingo] is going to do, we really have to learn everybody’s tendencies. When we do that, I think we can be a real good team.”
The Irish started out their season with games against the Tri-Rivers West, a group Murphy dubbed “Murder’s Row”. They played Maquoketa Valley, then faced the No. 1 ranked North Linn Lynx. They play Edgewood-Colesburg next.
As far as their side of the conference, they’re hoping to see closer scores.
“I think we can be up there in that group,” Murphy said. “I think on our side, we’ll be competitive.”
Easton Valley will be back with another tough lineup, complete with a star forward in Kaleb Cornilsen.
That’s one place where the Irish lack – their entire roster is 6-foot-3 or under.
“Height, depth,” Murphy said. “We have to develop a bench. That’s a big thing – a lot of the younger kids don’t know the plays yet. I think time and trying to get better each day.”
That will keep the Irish dependent on their guards as the year goes on. They’re fast, just not tall, and are working on using that to their advantage. That is especially important when looking at defense.
“I think we are a quick team,” Sager said. “I think we can get out fast on the break. Hopefully as the year goes on, you’ll see a lot more of that.
“We talk a lot about defense. That’s what we need to work harder on. Offense will come.”
They’re still struggling with keeping their speed under control and finding that rhythm as the year starts, but they’ve played just three games together so far. Without a standout player, they’ll be looking for the ball to make its way into the hands of everyone this year as it moves forward.
“Hopefully as the year goes on, we’ll play as a team,” Murphy said. “I think it’s there, but we’re playing a little as individuals right now, and we need to mesh. Last year we had Nathan [Moeller], and everything revolved around him. I think it’s going to take a little while, but I think after the break we’ll have a pretty good run.”
