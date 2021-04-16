CLINTON — Prince of Peace athletic director Jennifer Hansen-Wauford kept calling out to Irish sophomore Marcus Blount.
Hansen-Wauford challenged Blount to record a hat trick against Davenport West. He scored two goals on the night — just short.
“Before the game, she wanted me to score three goals, so she was calling out, ‘One more!’ for another goal,” Blount said. “I was one short. Maybe she’ll be yelling that, ‘One more’ still.”
The way the Irish played Thursday, it looks like Blount will have plenty more opportunities.
Prince of Peace/Northeast defeated West 5-0 at Jurgensen Sports Complex. In addition to Blount’s two goals, DaSean Mingo, Jeremiah Wauford and Kyle Kitteringham each scored a goal as the Irish dominated.
“We played as a team today,” Prince of Peace coach Mike Davis said. “We’ve got a freshman back line.They’re young and we’ve been looking for those guys to really step up, and the offense is able to do what they can do when the defense plays the way they played tonight.”
The Irish dominated possession time, seldom allowing West into their own zone.
“Defense was impressive,” Prince of Peace senior Kyle Sager said. “It took a couple games to settle in, but at practice, they’ve been really frustrating our offense. We’ve been telling them, ‘You’ve got to get our opponents frustrated in games,’ and that’s exactly what they did.
“As for our offense, the passing was there. Every single through-ball was on point and that’s probably the first time we’ve played passes like that this year, so hopefully we keep that up.”
Mingo and Wauford also had an assist each.
Mingo scored a goal despite having some issues with cramps during the game. An international student from Aruba, Mingo is in his first season of varsity soccer. He played some street soccer in Aruba and a couple years of organized soccer, but he appears to be picking the sport back up quickly.
“I was thinking about how my speed is my advantage, so I just tried to use that as much I could,” Mingo said. “It helped me right there getting that sprint out (on the goal).”
His team jokingly said if he took stretching more seriously, it might do away with the cramps.
“Usually I’m late to stretching, so that’s probably the reason, too,” Mingo said, laughing.
Irish sophomore goalkeeper Eric Berry made 15 saves. He’s in his first season as keeper.
“He’s another one who’s really working on his craft and we have the utmost confidence in him back there,” Davis said. “Tonight was one of his best games we’ve seen out of him.”
Sager said the team’s speed will give them an advantage this year. It showed on Thursday.
“I think we’re quick,‘ Sager said. “Even though we’re young, we soak in everything coach is telling us. We’re learning every day. I think we’re quicker than a lot of teams and I think we showed that today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.