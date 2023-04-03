GOOSE LAKE – The Prince of Peace Irish dropped their second game of the season on Monday night after being defeated 2-1 to the Regina Catholic Regals.
The Regals notched a goal midway through the first half to take a 1-0 lead into the break.
Marcus Blount scored a goal in the second half off of a Carson Debo assist. However, the Regals answered with a goal of their own to win the game 2-1.
The Irish are now 1-2 on the year and will play again next Monday night when they host Anamosa.
Rebels struggle offensively as Regina Catholic cruises to victory
GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast Rebels girls soccer team struggled offensively on Monday night as they fell to Regina Catholic, 5-0.
The Regals got things started quickly as they scored within the first three minutes to take an early 1-0 lead.
Northeast goalie Shannon Kenneavy was kept busy the entire game as she recorded save after save but the Regals continued to get a plethora of opportunities.
The Regals scored the second goal of the half before the 20 minute mark.
They then took a 3-0 lead with 13:58 to go before scoring two more goals late to make it a 5-0 game going into the break.
The Rebels kept the Regals quiet in the second half but their offense was also quiet leading to a 5-0 shutout loss in their home opener.
The Rebels are now 1-1 to begin the season and will play Anamosa next Monday at home.
