TROY MILL - The Prince of Peace Irish girls ended their postseason run on Friday night, falling to the No. 6 ranked North Linn Lynx 63-48.
The Irish, who upset Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday, came into the game Friday knowing the last time they saw the Lynx they lost by 41.
The Irish were within six points of the Lynx after two periods ran out. A few outside shots by North Linn, and they had extended the lead to 10 by the end of the third.
Prince of Peace ends their season in the regional semifinals with a record of 16-9. They lose seniors Lilly Isenhour and Kaelyn Goodsman.
