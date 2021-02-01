CLINTON — The Prince of Peace girls basketball team has changed a lot over the last four years.
The Irish are proud of how far they’ve come.
“Just a lot of emotions,” Irish senior Anabel Blount said. “It was rough freshman year and just how much we’ve improved throughout four years of high school and now it’s all paid off — it’s just a really good feeling.”
Prince of Peace defeated Lisbon 47-40 on Senior Night in a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup Monday at the Joe O’Donnell Athletic Center.
“I give a lot of credit to Lisbon, they came in and wanted to upset us,” Prince of Peace assistant coach Andy Isenhour said. “We’ve got a target on our back and teams want to beat us. Our girls hung in there down the stretch and made some key plays with steals, picking up an offensive rebound on a free throw and then blocking a shot at the end of the game.
“Our girls rally around each other and they still pick each other up. When they see a teammate down a little bit, they help out and contribute. That makes the team aspect of it fun.”
The Irish are more than just a team — they’re a family.
“I love playing with these girls, they’re like my family — the coaches too, they’re wonderful,” senior Isabel Hansen said. “I think it was really important that we won and I was really happy with the outcome of it. We’re still doing it for Dave.”
Prince of Peace coach Dave Nelson was out again as he is battling an illness. The team had a picture of him placed on his usual spot on the bench, and the Irish said he was with the team in spirit.
“It gives us great motivation,” Blount said. “He’s always here with us no matter what, I think that’s what that picture shows. We just do it for him.”
“He gives great enthusiasm at all games and practices, so I think when we see that picture of him, it helps us get motivated, too,” Hansen said.
The Irish led 37-35 with a little over three minutes left in the game.
Irish junior Lilly Isenhour hit a short jump shot, but Lisbon responded with a 3-pointer to cut Prince of Peace’s lead to 39-38.
Isenhour hit another shot to make it 41-38, and on the ensuing Irish possession, the team turned the ball over to Lisbon. However, Irish sophomore Sarah Moeller got a huge block on a Lisbon shot, which turned into a fast break layup on the other end by junior Kaelyn Goodsman, putting Prince of Peace up 43-38.
“We needed people to step up and we knew that Lilly and Sarah were very dominant inside and if we got it to them, we could win,” Blount said.
Andy Isenhour said Moeller has been steadily improving this season.
“I’ve been telling Sarah, ‘You’ve got a really nice finesse shot, you’ve got to develop the power move,’” Isenhour said. “She’s working hard on that and it’s coming, so as a sophomore she’s really doing a good job for us and brings a lot to the table defensively.”
Lilly Isenhour got a an offensive rebound and layup off of a Lisbon miss at the free throw line to help seal the game.
Andy Isenhour praised the junior’s scoring efforts in the final minutes.
“They were tough finishes but she got in there, got the ball in good position and was able to finish,” he said.
Lilly Isenhour led all players with 17 points and Blount added 11. Prince of Peace improved to 13-4 while Lisbon fell to 8-8.
“It showcased that in tough situations, we can pull through and win the games,” Blount said. “In the past, that would’ve been a bit iffy whether or not we would have won, but I think we proved tonight that we can do that even if we’re down.”
Irish boys fend off Lisbon
The Prince of Peace boys basketball team got an emotional, 37-29 win over Lisbon on Senior Night Monday at the Joe O’Donnell Athletic Center.
After going into halftime tied 17-17, the Irish made some clutch baskets down the stretch to top Lisbon.
“That was great for Senior Night,” Prince of Peace coach Gerry Murphy said. “I told our guys, ‘We’re doing this for Dave and DaSean.”
Irish senior DaSean Mingo was out for his second-straight game, as he is quarantining due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
“I really thought we did a great job defensively,” Murphy said. “(Lisbon guard Kole Becker) is a heck of a player, being able to hold him down and their bigs. Our guys were a little undersized, but I could tell we really battled on the boards. They didn’t get a whole lot of second chance shots. That was the key.”
Kyler Wallace led the Irish with 15 points.
Prince of Peace improved to 9-7 and Lisbon fell to 10-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.