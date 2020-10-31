FORT DODGE — Madison Anglese was excited, but sad.
The word, ‘bittersweet’ couldn’t suffice — her experience on the Prince of Peace cross country team can’t be summed up in just one word.
“I feel really good about the race,” Anglese said. “I’m really sad my season’s over and cross country’s over. I think the race went well, but I’m definitely going to miss being on the team next year. It’s been a blast. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I love this sport and I love this team so much.”
The Irish girls placed ninth as a team (216 points) in the Class 1A girls race, while sophomore Marcus Blount placed 19th overall (17:17.4) in the boys race at the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Kennedy Park.
Running for the Irish girls were: Anglese 24th (21:36), junior Kaelyn Goodsman 34th (21:54.5), senior Ava Ruden 44th (22:11.8), senior Sophie Griffin 53rd (22:28.3), freshman Madison Schnier 61st (22:43.3) and senior Mary Schnier 79th (23:29.5).
“The girls ran well,” Prince of Peace coach Owen Howard said. “Place-wise, we were pushing to be in that top three. If we would have met our goals, get five in the 21 range, we would’ve placed third, but I’m not disappointed. Coming out, getting top 10, that’s still an accomplishment.”
The Irish girls improved upon their 15th-place finish from last year at state.
Blount, in his second state appearance in a row, was four spots away from medaling in a tough field.
“I thought I ran really hard and was pretty tired, but I wanted to get in that top 15, so it’s a little bit disappointing,” Blount said. “It motivates me more for next year.”
All runners across all four races on the day dealt with heavy winds on an otherwise nice day.
“It was pretty flat, so that was nice, but it was a little bit windy in some areas so that kind of threw me off I guess,” Blount said.
Howard said Blount left everything on the field.
“Marcus ran a good race, he tried picking it up there at the end,” Howard said. “He was right there for it.”
Blount, who improved upon his 43rd-place finish from last year, said the experience will only help him with his race strategy in a return trip to Fort Dodge.
“I think just try and really push for that top 15 and know where I’m at during the race, and try not to let the 16 spot pass me — just stay in that the whole race,” Blount said.
Goodsman, the second-highest finisher for the Irish girls, had some of the same feelings as Anglese.
“I’m really excited,” Goodsman said. “We had a really good season. I’m really going to miss running with all the senior girls because they’re like some of my best friends. It was a good race. It went by super fast, so I think all the people helped.”
Four of the Irish girls that ran the race are seniors, while Goodsman and Madison Schnier will be the only ones returning next year.
“They’re a great group of girls and were always there for me, pushing me and always there helping me,” Goodsman said of the seniors. “I’m going to miss them a lot and it was great bonding with them and I made some of my best friends through the sport.”
Howard was with most of the seniors for a long time.
“I can’t say enough about them,” Howard said. “They started in seventh grade and I had most of them for six years — it’s been a long six years and they’re going to be hard to replace.”
Anglese said the Irish will be fine in the years to come.
“They definitely have a lot of potential,” Anglese said. “Kaelyn Goodsman will be a senior next year and I know she has it in her. Madison Schnier has three more years and she’s going to do amazing — I just know it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.