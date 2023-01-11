CLINTON - The Prince of Peace Irish picked up a much needed win on Tuesday night, defeating the Starmont Stars 41-39.
It was a grind it out style of game but the Irish were able to pick up the win behind Sarah Moeller and her 21 points. Five other players added scoring for the Irish.
The Irish improve their record to 4-8 on the year and have snapped their five game losing streak.
They are back on the court Friday night at Lisbon.
