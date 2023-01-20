CLINTON – The Prince of Peace Irish picked up a big time 63-57 Homecoming win over Marquette Catholic on Friday night to hand them their first loss of the season.
It was an electrifying matchup that lived up to the hype as each team went wire to wire. Marquette Catholic came into the game 15-0 while the Irish were 10-3 with one of their losses already coming to Marquette Catholic.
The Irish could not have asked for a better start to this one as they jumped ahead 8-2 to begin the game behind four quick points from sophomore Logan Detterman.
Marcus Blount and Jhikeith McGraw hit back to back floaters to give Prince of Peace a 19-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
In quarter number two the Irish continued to build their lead early behind a layup from Eric Berry and a layup from Detterman.
Foul trouble began to be a problem for both sides as both Berry and Detterman got into foul trouble early in the quarter and both teams were soon in the double bonus.
Free throws helped out both sides but Marquette Catholic came back from their 14 point deficit to make it a close 32-29 game in favor of the Irish at halftime.
Out of the break Blount quickly hit a three to open up the quarter and make it a six point game, 35-29. Both sides exchanged blows and Marquette Catholic was once again back within one possession, this time it was only a two point game 38-36.
Powell was able to hit a couple of big threes to help the scoring keep coming for the Irish. Blount made a big time block right before the buzzer to save a transition layup and keep the Irish in front by three, 45-42.
Powell hit another three early in the fourth quarter but Marquette Catholic kept answering.
However, the Irish never trailed in this one and never would trail as both Powell and Blount made tough shot after tough shot and the defense played tremendous to hold off Marquette Catholic, giving the Irish a Homecoming victory, 63-57.
The Irish were led by Blount who had 19 points. Powell and Detterman each added 15 to pick up their 11th win of the season.
Both teams are now tied atop of their district with a conference record of 8-1 and both of their losses came to one another.
The Irish will host their senior night next Friday when they play Calamus-Wheatland.
Marquette Catholic pulls away late, defeats Irish girls 63-36 on Homecoming
CLINTON – The Prince of Peace Irish girls could not keep up with Marquette Catholic on Friday night as they were defeated 63-36 on Homecoming.
Points were tough to come by in the first quarter for the Irish as they trailed 10-2 with their only points coming from senior Shannon Kenneavy.
In the second quarter the Irish gained a little bit of life offensively with Sarah Moeller hitting a three to make it a five point game. Kyla Bellich added a couple of baskets for the Irish but they still found themselves down 24-11 at the half. They turned the ball over 17 times in the first half.
It was more of the same in the third quarter with the Irish answering Marquette Catholic’s runs. Bellich added six points in the quarter and Kenneavy hit a tough bucket for their final points of the third quarter. They trailed 43-26 heading into the final quarter of play.
The defense could not stop Marquette Catholic in transition in the fourth quarter and the Irish fell 63-36.
Bellich led the Irish with 13 points while Kenneavy had 11. The Irish move to 4-12 on the year and are 1-6 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.