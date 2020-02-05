It was clear that the Prince of Peace boys’ basketball roster was going to have a new look this year, but that didn’t stop from it’s returners from having high expectations.
The Irish qualified for the 2019 Iowa Boys State Basketball Tournament, their first trip in over two decades.
The sole returning starter was senior Nathan Moeller, with senior Gage Ruden also coming back. Making up the largest chunk of the new lineup was a group of juniors.
Kyle Sager, Kyler Wallace, CamRon Williams and Brandon Raab are all a part of that junior class. Of those, only Kyle Sager had any varsity playing time coming in.
“It definitely helped, especially playing with the older guys,” Sager said. “I got to see how they played together and put it into this season.”
Things started out rough. The Irish had chaotic tendencies, turning the ball over and struggling to get a rhythm go. They still have the second highest turnovers in the Tri-Rivers East. They went five games without finding the win column.
“It’s been a little [high pressure],” Kyler Wallace said. “They went to state and coming in this year we had high expectations. We know we’re still young and we’re trying to get experience and more chemistry built up between us.”
They snapped that in mid-December with a non-conference victory over Fulton Unity Christian, following it up with their first conference win the next day.
Since just one had any varsity experience, the group had to adjust to the speed of the game.
“We had to work on it,” CamRon Williams said. “We had just started playing together and we had to build that chemistry.”
Head coach Gerry Murphy said he couldn’t remember ever putting in as much time with a group just to catch them up with the systems, plays and defenses to get them ready for day one. They had very little experience on the court together.
“It’s been a lot different, especially with Gerry,” Wallace said. “Our number one goal is to fast break. It gets tiring and it’s a lot faster game. It’s competitive and you have to earn your points, it’s not easy.”
Since their 0-5 start, the Irish have gone 6-6, including just a six-point loss to No. 1 Easton Valley. They’re led by senior Nathan Moeller in the paint, who puts up over 17 points per game. Kyler Wallace and Kyle Sager are the next leading scorers, but they know they want to see more production as the season draws near.
Especially with the knowledge that Moeller will be gone next year.
“We need to execute on offense a lot more,” Kyle Sager said. “We haven’t been putting up as many points as we want.”
“We’ve gotten a lot better at attacking the rim and getting to the foul line,” Wallace said. “Our free throw percentage isn’t the best but we can work on that. Our shooting has gotten a lot better.”
The Irish wrap up their regular season over the next week or so. They play Marquette Catholic, who they only lost two by three in the first meeting, and Midland, who they beat.
They’ll then finish off with a game against Calamus-Wheatland.
Even though the Irish didn’t start the way they wanted, it’s clear they’ve improved game to game. They continue to have high hopes, especially with other pieces like Marcus Blount fitting into the lineup.
“We had really high hopes. We knew we lost a lot of guys,” Sager said. “It’s been kind of frustrating, especially starting 0-5. I think we just have to worry about the last few games. It’s all about how we play in the [postseason].”
