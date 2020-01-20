CLINTON - It's not going to be an easy week for either of the Prince of Peace varsity basketball squads, but they certainly kicked it of on the right foot.
The Irish swept Lisbon on Monday night in a Tri-Rivers Conference makeup game, bouncing back from two tough losses at Marquette Catholic last Thursday.
For the girls, it was the first of a four-game week this week, including a Tuesday conference game and a Thursday non-conference matchup with Camanche. Coming off a double-digit loss to No. 3 Marquette, they were ready for a good game.
They put that together, taking down the Lions 64-44.
"It's definitely a good way to start the week," head coach David Nelson said.
The Irish held the Lions to just 14 points in the first half, including a scoreless three minutes to close the half out.
Their defensive effort was stellar - a mixture of zones and light pressure in the back court kept the Lions guessing all night. It also gave a clear outlet pass to guards on the outside, and people like Paige Kuehl and Kaelyn Goodsman got plenty of those passes out of the zone that turned into fastbreak layups.
"We ran three different things tonight trying to give them something to think about," Nelson said. "We want to try to push that ball. It's the same stuff we try to do, and Lilly [Isenhour] did a great job under the basket. She had a ton of boards tonight."
The defense allowed some more points by the Lions in the second half, but the Irish continued scoring to maintain that 20-point margin.
"They put a lot on the board, many more than they should have," Nelson said. "Overall, it was a good outing."
Lilly Isenhour was especially impressive on the rebounds. Isenhour, and Anabel Blount, capitalized on multiple offensive putbacks throughout the second quarter, many in transition.
"We work really hard in practice on that," Nelson said. "We had discussions early in the year focusing on finding the ball early. We're doing a better job tracking all those balls, and we had a significant height advantage today."
Nelson decided to not go as tight on backcourt pressure to take some burden off of the Irish as they start a tough week. The girls play Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday night at home, a team they beat 53-47 earlier this season. On Thursday, they welcome Camanche to the Joe O' Donnell Sports Center.
For the boys, they picked up just their second Tri-Rivers Conference win of the season on Monday night, downing the Lions 38-33 in a thrilling matchup.
"I was really happy with the defense and rebounding," head coach Gerry Murphy said. "They had some big kids who were pretty physical so I like what we did on defense and screening out. They made us work and we got the win."
with just a minute remaining and the Irish leading by two points, senior Nathan Moeller had a ball poked loose from this hands as he dribbled in the back court. That left him guarding three red uniforms on his own.
He didn't panic, and Moeller was the one who came up with the big steal. He then launched it down the court to teammate Kyler Wallace, who put in the bucket to give the Irish the 37-33 lead.
"I knew we were only up by two," Moeller said. "I knew I did not keep the ball up like Gerry [Murphy] says. But we talked about it before, and we knew in a 2-on-1 they look for the bounce pass. As he was pulling up I saw him glance to the other player so I stuttered at him and once I got that, I knew it was game."
Another good defensive stop and a free throw from Kyle Sager capped off the game.
The Irish were especially happy with their efforts considering how short handed they were on Monday night. Prince of Peace already struggles with numbers in the boys' program, but Monday night had starter CamRon Williams out with illness. That left them stretched even more than usual personnel wise.
It was a battle the whole way between the two. The teams were knotted up at 13-13 after the first quarter. Two straight fouls - including one flagrant - gave Nathan Moeller four chances at the line at the end of the second quarter. Sinking all four, the Irish had a 23-17 lead at the break.
The second half saw a more aggressive defense from the Lions. Lisbon started collapsing on Irish drives to the lane, which had the Irish missing quite a few points from the paint.
"We had so many in and out," Murphy said. "They were in our shirts the whole second half. That's a good experience for us."
They were, however, crashing the boards hard. That led to a lot of second chance shots and some free throw opportunities before the Lions came back late in the half.
It definitely doesn't get easier. The Irish have to look to Tri-Rivers opponent Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday night, with no guarantee they'll have CamRon Williams back at all let alone healthy.
They return to action after that on Saturday, taking on Freeport Aquin at the Eric Ottens Tournament in Fulton.
"We have to keep playing good defense and execute," Murphy said. "We need to make our easy shots."
