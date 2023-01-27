CLINTON – The Prince of Peace Irish picked up a 65-43 win over the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors on Friday night.
It was senior night for the Irish as they recognized three seniors, Marcus Blount, Elijah Patterson and Brody Dehner.
Jhikeith McGraw started off the scoring for the Irish as he got a transition layup to go off of a steal. Blount hit a mid ranger and the Irish stayed up by two, 4-2.
The Irish and Warriors went back and forth at the start but the Warriors opened up a little breathing room with an 18-9 lead. Hakeal Powell got a bucket to fall and McGraw hit a three at the end of the first quarter to cut into their deficit, 20-14.
In the second quarter the Irish gained momentum from a couple of layups by Powell and a layup from junior Eric Berry. This made it a one point game with the Warriors up 22-21. It went back and forth with each team taking the lead a couple of times but they would go into the half all tied up at 30.
Dehner opened up the third quarter with a three point bucket for the Irish. Berry and Powell would begin to take over in transition in the second half as each player got a transition bucket to give them a 37-33 lead. Powell added six more points in the quarter and the Irish were up 46-37 heading into the final quarter of play.
Berry and Powell continued to assist each other on transition layup after transition layup and the Irish blew this one open to secure a 65-43 win over the Warriors.
Powell finished with 22 to lead the Warriors while Berry had 15 and McGraw had 13.
The Irish play again Saturday morning at the Eric Ottens Shootout in Fulton. They will take on Erie-Prophetstown at 10:30 a.m.
Irish fall behind late, drop Senior Night game to Warriors, 54-37
CLINTON – Turnovers hurt the Irish girls once again as they fell to Calamus-Wheatland, 54-37 on Senior night.
The Irish recognized four seniors, Shannon Kenneavy, Susan Reed, Avery Dehner and Sarah Moeller.
The Irish started out the game with Moeller answering the Warriors with a layup to tie the game at two. Kenneavy then hit a shot to give the Irish their first and only lead of the game, 4-2.
It stayed close but the Warriors took a 13-8 lead into the second quarter. Lilly Smith hit a three to cut into their deficit but the Warriors responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead 24-11.
The Irish hit some shots late to make it an eight point game heading into halftime. It stayed around a 12 point game for the remainder of the second half before the Warriors began to get points in transition which led to their 54-37 win.
Kenneavy led the Irish with 13 points while Dehner added 10 points.
The Irish are now 4-14 on the year and 1-8 in conference play.
