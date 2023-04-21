GOOSE LAKE – The Prince of Peace Irish defeated the Tipton Tigers 3-2 on Friday night.
The Irish and Tigers were in a tight battle early in the first half as neither team could find the back of the net. Irish goalkeeper, Eric Berry, made nice saves to keep it a scoreless game before his offense netted a goal to give them a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Out of the break the two teams traded goals as the Irish were able to hold off the Tigers for a 3-2 victory.
Wyatt Dann led the Irish with two goals while Carson Debo added the other. Eric Berry had 11 saves on top of things.
Prince of Peace improves to 6-3 on the season and will host West Branch on Tuesday night.
Rebels fall 3-1 on back to back days
GOOSE LAKE – On Thursday, the Rebels hosted Clayton Ridge, holding a 1-1 tie heading into the half. Out of the break the Rebels were shutout by Clayton Ridge and were defeated 3-1.
Friday the Rebels were back in action, hosting the Tipton Tigers. The Rebels struggled early, spending a lot of time on defense as they trailed 1-0 through the first 20 minutes.
The Tigers then added another goal with 19:44 to go in the first half to make it 2-0 heading into the half.
In the second half, the Rebels found a little life early with goalkeeper Shannon Kenneavy switching to the midfield position. Cenady Soenksen gave the Rebels their first goal of the game with 31:30 to go.
The Rebels had a chance to tie the game but the ball bounced off the goalpost and the Tigers were able to clear the ball.
The Tigers then added another goal to make it 3-1 and that was enough to get the win.
Northeast is now 2-6 and will host West Branch next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
