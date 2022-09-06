CLINTON – The Prince of Peace Irish battled back after dropping set one to the Camanche Storm on Tuesday night, rattling off three straight set wins to get their first win of the season.
For first year Camanche head coach Jessica Belitz, this one was an exciting match as she had been an assistant coach under Irish head coach Stacie Kenneavy for the past few years.
Belitz and the Storm found themselves down early in set one 8-4 but were able to battle back to tie it at nine a piece. This would go back and forth for the rest of the first set.
The Irish burned two timeouts late in the set but eventually fell 25-21 to the Storm.
“We just told them to take the pressure off of themselves. They wanted it really bad. We love coach Belitz and this is her first year at Camanche so that gave us an extra incentive to play hard.” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said.
In set two the Irish looked completely different, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead. They didn’t stop there, forcing the Storm to burn their first timeout down 12-6. The Irish stayed up six and Belitz used her final timeout.
Out of the timeout it was the Irish who stayed hot, going on a big run to eventually win set two 25-13.
“Our serving was very consistent. Thinking about putting them on the defensive instead of trying to get an ace on every serve. They did a really nice job of placement tonight and running the plays that we’ve been practicing.” Kenneavy said.
Set three went back and forth to start with each team knotted at five. However, once again the Irish began to run away with it, going on a 10-0 run and the Storm used up both their timeouts. The Irish went up 18-8 and eventually won the important third set 25-9.
In set four the Storm scored first but the Irish responded, going up 7-2. Out of a Storm timeout they continued to pour it on, going up 15-6.
Shannon Kenneavy was showing up big time for the Irish as she put her team up 18-9. While on set point the Storm made a comeback to bring it to 18-24 but the Irish sealed the deal out of a timeout and picked up their first win of the season.
“I told them all we need is one more point. Take a deep breath and go back to our game plan.” Kenneavy said. “The girls didn’t give up so they know what it feels like now and we’re going to use this momentum going into Thursday.”
Sarah Moeller led the team with nine kills on 16 attempts. Defensively it was Kyla Bellich who had 15 digs and three block assists, both leading the team.
The Irish play again on Thursday at Maquoketa Valley while the Storm host Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.