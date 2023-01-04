CLINTON - The Prince of Peace Irish returned from their two-week break with a 62-40 win over the North Cedar Knights on Tuesday night.
The Irish started out with a fantastic first quarter, outscoring the Knights 19-3. They then took a 31-17 lead heading into halftime.
Out of the break they continued to play good basketball, scoring 31 more points in the second half to pick up the win 62-40.
The Irish were led by sophomore Hakeal Powell, who had 19 points, while seniors Marcus Blount and Eric Berry dropped 15 points and 12 points, respectively. Logan Detterman led the team with nine rebounds and one block.
The Irish play again Friday night at Alburnett.
