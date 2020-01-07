PRESTON – It wasn’t much of a question who as going to win the Tri-Rivers matchup in Preston on Tuesday night.
Even with the No. 3 River Hawks’ leading scorer, junior Kaleb Cornilsen, on the bench, the Easton Valley boys had a huge advantage over the Prince of Peace Irish, leading them to a 69-50 victory on their home court.
It was a district final rematch, although a much different result. The Irish edged the River Hawks in that 2019 district matchup, but lost their entire starting lineup to graduation. Meanwhile, the River Hawks return most of their roster and more.
Their depth and athleticism proved too much for the Irish in the 19-point loss.
The River Hawks came out with something to prove. In front of the packed gymnasium, they jumped out to a 13-0 lead before the Irish could event find the rim. Thei guards were forcing turnovers on the perimeter and they were creating offense.
The Irish didn’t score until Nathan Moeller his a pair of free throws almost halfway through the period, leaving the Irish trailing 24-8 after eight minute.
They started to find more offense in the second, led by a speedy Kyler Wallace pulling down offensive boards. That didn’t stop the River Hawks from scoring, with Cade Jargo tipping in a ball at the buzzer to take the 48-30 lead into the half.
The River Hawks came off and continued to impress. Jargo kicked off the scoring in the second half with a three. Next time down, he took another contested shot from beyond the arc and draines that one too. A couple shots from Jessen Weber and some post moves from Logan House and the River Hawks skyrocketed to a 25-point lead.
The Irish weren’t completely out of it. By the end of the third quarter, they had cut the lead to 59-43. Gage Ruden then came out and hit a long hot of hi on.
Still, the versatility of the River Hawks showed. Jargo took a break from the 3s and drove in a few, and the Irish never got closer than 12 points.
The No. 3 River Hawks improve to 9-0 and have a week break before traveling to Lisbon.
The Irish fall to 1-6 and welcome Lisbon to their home court on Fridy night.
Irish pull away in second half
What started with a strong Easton Valley performance ended in an Irish victory as a big second half helped lift the Irish to a 57-41 Tri-Rivers win on Tuesday.
“We’ve been so inconsistent all year long,” Irish head coach David Nelson said. “Overall, we still have a lot to do. This is a good team and we’re trying to prep and know that they’ll show up in our path later on.”
The Irish kicked things off with an offensive board by Lilly Isenhour, the first of 14 pulled don by the Irish. However, the Easton Valley defense came out ready.
They held them scoreless for the next few minutes, while RaeAnn Carlson put in five straight points and Sydney Stoll drained a three, pushing Easton Valley to a 12-5 lead.
Meanwhile, the Irish were struggling with turnovers, notching seven in the first quarter alone and 12 in the first half.
“We have an up tempo philosophy,” Nelson said. “I tell the girls we have good turnovers and bad turnovers, and we have plenty of both tonight.”
Out of the gates, Prince of Peace’s Grace Dehner hit a three-point shot to cut the lead down. The Irish whittled at the lead, both teams getting scrappy. The aggressive guard defense quickly turned into fouls for the River Hawks, sending the Irish to the line.
The free throws helped Prince of Peace retake the lead by the half, 24-20.
“Prince of Peace is a tough team to match up against because they don’t have a dominant post or a dominant point guard,” Easton Valley coach Chad Gruver said. “They have a bunch of hybrid players and they out hustle and out work you.”
Matching up continued to be a problem for the River Hawks in the second half as the Irish pulled away.
Lilly Isenhour came out of the half and scored four straight to take an eight point lead.
“We cleaned it up in the second half and did a good job on the boards,” Nelson said.
Meanwhile, Sydney McNeil and Sydney Stoll stepped up the offense for the River Hawks. A three-point play by McNeil sent the River Hawks within two , and then later on a three from Stoll cut the Irish lead to just one.
“She’s [Stoll] been struggling lately, but she stepped up and shot really well,” Gruver said. “We just need a couple of them to click at the same time.”
Things started going wrong for the River Hawks and right for the Irish in the fourth. Up three, Anabel Blount broke out of an offensive slump for a drive to the left block. Right after that, Paige Kuehl stepped into the passing lane for one of Prince of Peace’s six steals, eventually sending Blount to the free throw line for a 40-34 lead.
Isabel Hansen then stepped up and drained an outside shot, one of her 11 points on the night.
“She’s probably physically our toughest player and is willing to take a thumping,” Nelson said. “She gave us some points. More balanced scoring.”
The Irish had three players in double digits and got contributions from six different scorers.
“We have some good players and they default too often to our two strongest players,” Nelson said. “Tonight they stepped up and we need to have that to have success.
The River Hawks had 24 total turnovers, something that’s been holding them back so far this year. Plus, the frustration seemed to snowball on Tuesday night.
“I told the girls, I didn’t think we outletted it cleanly,” Gruver said. “It seems like we rebound and just throw it and it’s a mess.”
“We have a lot of talks about having a short memory and moving on.”
The Irish improve to 5-4 and play Lisbon on Friday.
The River Hawks fall to 4-6 and play in the Manny’s Shootout this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.