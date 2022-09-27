CLINTON – It was senior night for Prince of Peace as they hosted their local foe Easton Valley.
“I have been working with most of these girls since they were in sixth grade. My daughter is a senior but these girls are like other kids to me. It’s a hard but fun night for me.” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said.
The River Hawks and the Irish battled but it was Prince of Peace who came out on top in a three set sweep.
In set one both sides went back and forth with each team being knotted at six a piece. Neither team would give in to the other side and this one stayed within three points the entire game.
Neither team was making mistakes and clean volleyball was being played the entire first set. The Irish called a timeout when they were down 17-15. They were able to pull it back to an even 20.
This one took longer than usual as the River Hawks took a 25-24 lead. Out of a timeout, the Irish came back and scored three unanswered points to win the set 27-25.
“We were just trying to focus on our game. We needed to make sure we were running our offense.” Kenneavy said.
In set two, the River Hawks started out much stronger. They jumped out to an 11-3 lead as they were dominating in virtually all points of the match. The script would flip shortly after that as the Irish went on a 5-0 run.
“We were making a lot of errors. It wasn’t just one person but the errors got contagious.” Kenneavy said.
The Irish changed the tide quickly, cleaning up their game and then they began to dominate. Not only did they dominate the rest of this set, they dominated the rest of the match.
They once trailed by nine but found themselves up 22-15. The Irish closed out set two 25-16 to take a two set advantage.
“We changed our mindset. They were putting a lot of pressure on ourselves because it was senior night. As soon as they took some pressure off they were able to battle back.” Kenneavy said.
Despite some delays due to a rotation mishap by the River Hawks, the Irish made quick work of the third set.
They continued to dominate, jumping out to a 9-3 lead. They never took their foot off the gas and they cruised to a 25-11 win.
“They did really well playing as a team. There was more talking than in the first two sets and they just had a lot of fun.” Kenneavy said.
Prince of Peace will play North Cedar at home on Thursday night.
