The Prince of Peace-Northeast soccer co-op is returning a huge chunk of their varsity roster and setting the stage for an exciting spring season on the field.
The Irish have nine returning starters this season, including their leader in goals, their leader in assists and their starting goalie.
When head coach Michael Davis describes his team through the first weeks of practice he has just one word.
“Focused,” Davis said. “We are focused on working each and every day to get better. Last year was a great season but that was last year and we want keep our heads forward and focus on the now.”
Of the nine starters, senior Jeremiah Wauford is one that’s back for his senior season. Wauford, a captain last season, led the team with 11 assists on the year and finished with 10 goals.
Also back is junior Marcus Blount. Blount scored 27 times for the Irish last season.
“{Wauford] leading us in Assist last year was a big piece to our success and now being a senior his role in being a leader is even better,” Davis said. “Marcus Blount coming into his [second] year is going to be exciting. Last year he was our leading goal scorer now with a full season under his belt makes him a stronger leader on and off the field. Lot of new faces that are going to help make this a great year.”
Eric Berry is also back. Berry, now a sophomore, played every minute in the net for the Irish last year and finished with 182 saves.
The Irish return a whole slew of underclassmen. Even though they didn’t necessarily have stats, they were playing minutes throughout the season last year and getting that varsity experience in.
Davis says that’s helped with chemistry and that’s one of the biggest strengths for the blue and gold.
“One of our biggest strengths is our chemistry,” Davis said. “Bringing two schools together is not always easy but with a good chunk of them returning from last year it’s like brothers. We are still young, but a lot of those guys played big minutes last year so they got some experience early, which helps going into the year.”
The Irish finished 8-7 last season, with wins over schools like Davenport West, Tipton and Monticello.
“Team is looking solid in their opening week, seeing how their chemistry has grown even more this year coming into the season is really exciting,” Davis said. “This is a special group and they work hard. Come out and see them play.”
The Irish open their season on March 31, traveling to Davenport North.
