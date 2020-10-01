CLINTON — It wasn’t what Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy wanted out of her team, but it was a win nonetheless.
“I’m not sure what happened tonight, that we self destructed in those second and third sets,” Kenneavy said.
The Irish volleyball team picked up a Tri-Rivers Conference victory on Thursday over local foe Easton Valley, but not without a battle. The River Hawks claimed two of the five sets in dominant fashion, playing some of their best volleyball of the season.
The Irish, on the other hand, did not see their best. They still picked up the W, 25-21, 20-25, 10-25, 25-21, 15-5. It was a game riddled with errors for the Irish, including 22 errors on attack attempts and 11 errors at the serving line.
The Irish came out of the gates and took the first set, but Easton Valley came surging back with an answer. Their defense picked up everything the Irish sent over, and their front row capitalized with big swings.
“They (Easton Valley) always has good defense,” Kenneavy said about the River Hawks. “They’re very good at digging and scrappy. We’re used to balls going down and not coming back at us and they get after everything.”
They evened the series with the 25-20 win in Set 2.
Set 3 didn’t start any better for the Irish. Their back row went cold, and passes went every which way off the arms of the defense. The River Hawks served ace after ace and sent tips over the net that flustered Prince of Peace.
Not to mention the net play from the gray and orange. The Easton Valley block is one of the bigger blocks in the Tri-Rivers, and it gave the Irish fits all night. They lead the entire conference in blocking.
The River Hawks dominated the third set 25-10 to take the lead and put the Irish on the brink of a home loss.
Isabel Hansen took control to start. Hansen stepped back to the line and served four straight aces to kick things off. The Irish served eight total aces in the fourth set to get back on track and force a fifth and final.
Prince of Peace had 20 total aces throughout the five sets.
“Our serving was great,” Kenneavy said. “Twenty aces never hurts.”
Then Lilly Isenhour stepped up. The junior notched three kills in the first five points and then served eight straight to help the Irish to a 13-3 lead in the short set. A couple big kills from Anabel Blount closed things out for the Irish.
“We have multiple people who can step up any time,” Kenneavy said. “It’s just them believing that they can.”
Blount led with 22 kills. Isenhour added nine and Sarah Moeller had seven.
“I’m glad to see that they did pull it together and come back and win,” Kenneavy said. “They had all the pressure on their shoulders — we weren’t having any fun. We need to remember why we love volleyball.”
The Irish improve to 13-6-1 on the season. The River Hawks fall to 7-9.They return to action on Tuesday, welcoming Lisbon to their home court.
