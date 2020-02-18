BELLEVUE – The No. 2 ranked Marquette girls basketball team proved too much for the Prince of Peace girls to handle on Tuesday night, as they bowed out of the Class 1A regional bracket after a 62-45 loss in Bellevue.
“Marquette doesn’t have a lot of holes in their team and subsequently we weren’t able to find the weaknesses and exploit them,” Prince of Peace head coach David Nelson said after the loss. “They deserved the win and were the much better team tonight.”
It wasn’t a bad first quarter for the Irish. Anabel Blount kicked things off with a big, three-point play and they stayed with the Mohawks through eight, trailing by five. That’s when things started rolling in Marquette’s direction.
Mohawk Miranda Peters nailed a three-point shot, then came down on the next possession and put in another jumper from the to of the key to shoot the Marquette lead to 18-7.
Peters scored twice more, and her 13th points of the first half gave Marquette a 15-point lead over the Irish.
“We had a tough start and the tough start that we never really recovered from it,” Nelson said.
The Irish got some momentum going late in the first half, cutting the lead to 30-22 by halftime thanks to a couple of outside shots from junior Isabel Hansen.
When the second half started, familiar problems came back up. The Irish struggled to get shots off in the lane thanks to the overall height the Mohawks possess. That led to double digit blocked shots for Marquette, and a slow offense for Prince of Peace.
“We had a lot of blocked shots. We expected it coming in,” Nelson said. “It’s a good team and they have tremendous size with a lot of experience.”
The Irish finish the season 14-10, six more wins than the season before. Much of Nelson’s team will be coming in with their fourth year of varsity experience next year after he returns every single starter to the lineup.
“We’re starting practice tomorrow for next year so the season is underway,” Nelson said. “We plan on having our day in the sun, hopefully next year. It’s going to be a lot of work but these kids are up to it.”
Clinton gets Senior Night W
CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings rebounded from a loss to Davenport West on Saturday with a win over the same Falcon squad Tuesday night, 54-50.
The River Kings improve to 3-17 and wrap up the regular season on Thursday with a road game at Davenport Assumption. The first meeting between the two ended 68-48 in the favor of the Knights.
The Kings will then face Iowa City Liberty in the postseason next Monday.
Clinton honored and says goodbye to seniors Damarcus Knox, David Johnson, Zach Hoffman, Darrien Tillman, Max Holy, Carter Horan, Ulysses Patterson, Casey Shannon and Yair Perez.
Fulton bounces back against Alleman
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers bounced back on Tuesday with a 55-48 non-conference win over Rock Island Alleman on the road.
The Steamers went 11-for-16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter alone, helping them pull away after starting the final period tied 36-36.
Kyler Pessman led the way with 15 points, while both Bradlee Damhoff and Connor Barnett added another 12.
The Steamers (21-8, 7-2) go on the road on Friday night to take on Rockridge. A win against the Rockets would give them a share of the conference title.
