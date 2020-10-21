CLINTON — Prince of Peace assistant coach Jessica Belitz knew early on her team wasn’t going to quit.
Once the Irish got going, they never stopped.
The Irish (11-14) defeated Easton Valley (11-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 in a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal Wednesday at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Complex.
Prince of Peace moves on to face Springville (25-4) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Springville. Springville defeated Marquette Catholic (8-18) 25-15, 25-10, 25-20 in the quarterfinals.
“I saw no defeat, no surrender, they didn’t let a couple really good hits or blocks, or any other kind of break in our momentum stop them,” Belitz said. “They just refocused, came back and dedicated back to getting a good pass, a good hit. If they made a mistake, they made it up.
“I’m so proud of those seniors tonight. It’s a big rivalry — it’s a huge rivalry and it doesn’t matter what records are, both teams always fight to the last point and it’s fun to watch, but it’s really, really stressful.”
Irish senior Anabel Blount said the team put together a cohesive win.
“I saw us finally play as one,” Blount said. “We kind of struggled with that throughout the season, but I feel like we stuck together, fought hard and played as one team.”
While it wasn’t the outcome she wanted, Easton Valley coach Denise Larson said her team played its best volleyball toward the end of the season.
“I think that’s the best we’ve played all season,” Larson said. “They gave it their all. They’ve grown a lot this season — we’re not even close to the same team we were when we started. That’s success, but it’s hard to see that as success when you don’t win.”
Prince of Peace’s Isabel Hansen led the team with 40 assists. Lilly Isenhour had 16 kills and Blount added 15. Isenhour had four blocks and Sarah Moeller added three.
“We were really pumped up and our bench stepped up too — we were all cheering really hard,” Hansen said.
Blount and Hansen also earned all-conference honors. Blount said that could not have happened without the team.
“I think it really shows our hard work has paid off,” Blount said. “Some of us have been playing club, doing extra things all four years, even before high school.”
Belitz was glad to see Hansen get recognition.
“It’s really great that Isabel got recognition as a setter,” Belitz said. “Setters usually don’t get that kind of recognition because they’re the ones feeding to the hitters and that’s the glory spot, so I was really happy for her that she got that recognition because it doesn’t always happen.”
Easton Valley senior Maddi Klemme said the River Hawks became a family through volleyball.
“Playing with this team has meant so much, from having the spring season last year and almost the summer being taken away, coming out here in the fall and playing volleyball meant a lot,” Klemme said. “As a senior, to step out there and play every game and give it all you’ve got, it means a lot, especially at times like this because you never know when your last game playing with them is.
“You get really close with your teammates — they’re like your sisters. They’re your family. The coaches are your parents and your teammates are your sisters. You grow a bond like no other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.