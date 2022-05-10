There’s no argument that Prince of Peace senior Lilly Isenhour and junior Sarah Moeller have found plenty of success in track and field, and they’re continuing to do it as a team.
The pair have accumulated a number of medals this season in both the shot put and the discus, making up a two-woman track team for the Irish.
They’re both coming off of state appearances in 2021 and they’re ready to get back to Drake Stadium and see what they can do.
Isenhour qualified in the discus last year and finished 11th. Moeller went to state in the shot put an finished 13th.
“They’re putting a lot of work in,” Prince of Peace head track coach Owen Howard said. They’re having a lot of fun in their workouts but they’re also working hard and you can tell that we’re really progressing from where we were at last year.”
Isenhour and Moeller train together and have put extra attention on practicing this year. In addition to the Prince of Peace staff, the pair have worked with Moeller’s father, Dave, and they’ve been working with Sheena James for extra advice on their events. They’re focusing on the way they throw and best utilizing their movements. They’re open to hearing criticism and advice from people who can give them and outside eye.
{span}”I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to give Sarah and Lily lessons this season and help develop their potential,” James said. “They have been working hard, trusting the process, and are primed and ready for some big throws this week at districts. I’m so grateful to have the chance to give back to the community and help athletes, especially track and field throwers.”{/span}
And the pair are enjoying themselves, too.
“We are close,” Isenhour said. “It’s just really fun, we have fun with it. We obviously want to the best for each other and we’re constantly saying you got it, pushing to do our best.”
The competition helps, too. The pair switch off who places first from meet-to-meet.
“There’s definitely a little bit of competitiveness, but it’s always friendly competitiveness,” Moeller said. “We help each other a lot. We’ve had a lot of help coaching, but we know what to look for in each other and we know what we struggle with so it helps to help each other out.”
Even though there’s a year between the two, they’re unbelievably close. They’ve both been playing varsity volleyball, basketball and throwing for the Irish since they were freshman. That means even with the COVID spring, they’ve now had two full seasons of working together.
“I’ve thrown with Sarah for a couple years, even with COVID,” Isenhour said. “Her and her dad, they push me to be better for sure. Sarah is good, so with that competition at practice every day and just pushing each other, it definitely makes me better.”
It’s clearly paying off. Isenhour has throw 13 feet better than her 11th place throw at Drake Stadium last year. Moeller has added a full foot in the shot.
Currently, both Irish athletes are sitting in the top 15 in Class 1A in the shot put. Moeller and Isenhour threw season bests at Camanche just last week. Moeller’s 37-00 has her ranked at 11 and Isenhour’s 36-01 puts her at 14.
In discus, the two are sitting event better Isenhour’s throw at Camanche of 122-02 is the sixth best throw in 1A this season. Moeller’s 117-06 is the eighth best.
That puts them in an exciting position heading into the state qualifying meet Thursday night at Lisbon High School. Currently, the two have the best throws in their district in both events.
“I know we have a lot more potential,” Moeller said. “Right now, we had to break down our form a lot so now we know we have a lot more to build on. We’re looking forward to where we’re going to go.”
