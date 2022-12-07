CLINTON – The Irish were able to pull out a close 31-29 win over the Midland Eagles on Tuesday night.
It was a defensive battle all night as neither team could get much offense going.
The Irish started out the first quarter in solid fashion, taking a 9-3 lead off of an Avery Dehner three. The defense stayed strong while the offense scored five more points to head into the second quarter up 13-3.
The second quarter saw the Irish go up 17-5 after getting a couple of layups off of second chance opportunities. However, the Eagles were able to cut into their deficit before the half, scoring four points in the last minute. The Irish held a 19-12 lead heading into the break.
The Eagles hit a three to open the second half but Dehner was able to hit two free throws to push the Irish in front 21-16. The Eagles continued to cut into their deficit, making it a 23-20 game going into the fourth quarter.
Turnovers were a theme to begin the fourth but the Eagles scored four unanswered points to take their first lead of the game, 24-23.
The Irish answered with a couple of free throws and a Lilly Smith mid ranger to go back ahead 27-24.
With just under 20 seconds to go the Eagles pulled within one point, 30-29. However, the Eagles waited till there was just over one second left in the game to foul and Sarah Moeller made one free throw to put the Irish up two points. The inbound play did not work for the Eagles and the Irish picked up the win, 31-29.
Moeller led the team with 13 points and Dehner finished the game with 7.
The Irish play again on Friday night at Marquette Catholic.
