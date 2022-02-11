WHEATLAND – Thirteen seconds was all the Irish needed in the end.
The Prince of Peace boys basketball team took a chaotic last possession and found a loose ball, throwing it down the court where freshman Hakeal Powell banked the ball in as the buzzer went off.
“Make the shot,” Powell said. Powell led the scoring on the night for the Irish. “I knew it was win or go home, so need to make that shot.”
The final points of regulation gave the Irish the 49-47 comeback victory over Calamus-Wheatland on Friday night to move on in the Class 1A District 4 bracket.
“It was one possession at a time, they bought in,” Prince of Peace head coach Gerry Murphy said after the win. “Defense was great, we started attacking the basket and we made our free throws ... we finally finished.
“That’s a really good team, I really like how they’re coached and it was a good matchup for us.”
The Irish had lost to the Warriors twice earlier this season, both by single digits. Even on Friday, the Irish trailed by a whopping 21-7 at halftime.
“It’s always been a battle with this team,” Murphy said. “I think when you’re getting beat, when you’re losing games, something has to change.”
Prince of Peace never panicked. Instead, they focused on the one thing they know they’ve improve on this season: defense.
“The younger kids ... they get a lot of playing time,” junior Marcus Blount said. The Irish play with a large number of underclassmen, with Blount bringing a lot of the court experience this year. “I think they’re growing and getting more experience so they’re not as nervous. That’s been really good for them.”
Marcus Blount came out of the locker room and immediately went to work. He got a five-second second call and on the next possession, Jhikeith McGraw hit a three-pointer.
“I think after that, we just started playing really tough defense,” Blount said. “Being down, we kind of had to. We started bringing it back slowly and slowly chipping away.”
Another three by Brody Dehner a few plays later and it was a ten point game.
By the time the clock was down to a minute to play in regulation, the score was 45-43 in favor of the Warriors. Prince of Peace didn’t score coming out of the timeout, and instead sent Cal-Wheat to the free throw line where they put in both.
Marcus Blount took the ball right up the middle of the court and scored to cut the lead back to two with 23 seconds left, and then the Irish notched the second five-second violation of the half with another defensive effort.
“Defense wins games,” Powell said. “Running the court, that’s our game plan every game. Transition points. We came together and got the W.”
They tossed the ball into Powell, who finished and tied the game at 47-47 with 13.1 seconds left.
The Warriors had the ball right in front of their bench and tossed it in, taking a shot attempt. It bounced out and there was a scramble. That’s when the Irish came out with the ball and finished it off with Powell’s basket.
Powell, a freshman, had 27 on the night for the Irish. Blount had 10.
Nine of Powell’s points came from the free throw line on Friday, including seven of them in the second half comeback.
“A little bit [nervous], but I knew the team was going to come together,” Powell said. “It was just attack, draw fouls, get to the line and make free throws.”
Prince of Peace (6-16) and will play conference opponent and No. 7 ranked Easton Valley on Monday night in Miles.
“They’re just sky high right now,” head coach Gerry Murphy said. “Now, we get ready for Easton Valley.”
The River Hawks won the first two matchups of the season and the Tri-Rivers East title this year. They beat the Irish 65-31 and 75-33.
