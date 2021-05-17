Prince of Peace junior Lilly Isenhour and sophomore Sarah Moeller will be making their IGHSAU State Track and Field Meet debuts this weekend.
Isenhour placed second in the discus throw (109-04) and Moeller placed fifth in the shot put (103-03) at a Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Edgewood-Colesburg last week.
“It was very fun to watch,” Prince of Peace coach Owen Howard said. “They’ve been progressing real well over the season. We started off good throwing, but they’ve really progressed well. It was kind of wait-and-see, but we had a feeling they both made it, but it’s the nerves of having to wait for everything else from the state to come in to make sure that they did actually make it.”
Isenhour was nervous at the qualifying meet, but put the nerves to bed quickly with a good throw.
“I was definitely a little bit nervous,” Isenhour said, “You have to be relaxed when you throw disc and there wasn’t really any pressure, so I just had fun and my first throw ended up being the best one, so we started out good and it took away then nerves, and that was good.”
Moeller just focused on doing what she could.
“I went into it not really worrying that much because I knew there were some really good throwers, so I just wanted to focus on doing my best,” Moeller said.
Moeller said the atmosphere of competition helped she and Isenhour reach the top of their game.
“We knew how people threw in the past, so we had that as a goal, and the competition between each other was also pretty helpful,” Moeller said.
“It made us push each other farther to do better,” Isenhour said.
The state meet is Thursday-through-Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
