BETTENDORF — Central Dewitt girls tennis coach Dave Moore said 2021 has been a special year.
“It’s one of the best years I’ve ever had coaching,” Moore said. “Even if we didn’t win, the kids are really just wonderful people. It is nice to see them go out and be successful. To see them grow — even though we got fifth, we competed with the teams ahead of us, which was really nice.”
Moore is leading the program in its inaugural season, and the Sabers placed fifth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship Friday at Bettendorf High School.
Sabers’ freshmen Isabelle Pierce and Saydie Roling placed third overall in No. 3 doubles after defeating Davenport Assumption juniors Shannon Bush and Erica Sons 6-3, 6-4.
“We came in knowing who we were playing because we’ve played these girls before and we know their game,” Pierce said. “We also knew their strengths and weaknesses, and they knew ours as well, so we had to really emphasize on those.”
Pierce and Roling went down early, but rebounded for the win.
“We were down, but then we really came back in the second down 3-0, then brought our way back up,” Roling said.
Moore said the doubles duo has been consistent.
“They’ve been winning steadily all year long,” Moore said. “They did a real nice job against any team that they got beat by earlier. They came back and not only won it, but won it in straight sets, and that was really nice.”
Over 50 girls went out for the team at the beginning of the team’s first-ever season and Pierce says it’s surreal to have earned a medal at the conference championship.
“We didn’t even expect to make it this far,” Pierce said. “We all started from scratch. We had a great coach this year and he taught us a lot. All these teams that we’ve been going through — they’ve been playing longer, so they knew more than just the fundamentals. They knew where to put it, how to play the game a little more than we did.
“Going from that and then making our way all the way up here is just amazing.”
Roling said the team became friends as the season went on.
“We’ve gotten a lot closer as friends,” Roling said. “The bus rides have been a lot of fun. We’ve been able to get a lot closer and have better relationships together.”
Moore is excited about the future.
“There’s so much that we’ve learned and so much we still have to learn, but the girls have absorbed it very well, and I see it out on the court,” he said. “They’re very competitive. One of the toughest things as a coach is to get people to be competitive.
“They compete. They get out there, give it everything they’ve got and you can’t complain if you lose when you do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.