If you walk into the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center and meander past the trophy cases, the last name ‘Isenhour’ isn’t an unfamiliar one.
You can see the name on the track record board, on the state qualifying plaques or even in commemorative basketballs displaying career milestones. There are pictures scattered through the cases, both old and new.
That’s not even counting the All-Conference and All-State lists that include the name.
Prince of Peace senior Lilly Isenhour ended her basketball career earlier this year in the Class 1A regional semifinal to North Linn. She’s the youngest of five siblings, coming after older brother Eric and older sisters Tori, Katie and Julia.
“They’re all special players and they all understand the game,” Prince of Peace head coach David Nelson said. “The basketball IQ through all of them is very high.”
Even being the youngest by as much as she is, she’s got a lot to show for her career.
Lilly Isenhour ended her time in an Irish uniform after hitting two major milestones. She scored 1,000 points earlier in the season and hit a remarkable 1,000 rebounds in the Irish’s regional quarterfinal against Calamus-Wheatland.
She’s been a starter since her freshman year, coming into her role early on.
It helps that she had plenty of leadership to look up to, not only from the athletes in the class above her, but in her own family.
All three of her sisters played basketball for the Irish, and quite successfully. Tori had the school’s rebound record before it was broken by Lilly a decade later. Katie and Julia were both a part of the Irish team that qualified for the state tournament in 2010. Julia capped it off with a collegiate basketball career at Carl Sandberg College.
“Just being here all the time as a kid was huge,” Lilly said. “There’s pictures of me in my pajamas after the game because my mom would put me in my pajamas and I would sleep on the way home. It wasn’t an option, I just went to all the games.”
Lilly was much younger at that time. Her closest sibling, Julia, graduated from POP in 2013.
Prince of Peace head coach David Nelson coached all four Isenhour girls in their time at Prince of Peace. He remembers specifically a question that Lilly asked in 2018 as a freshman in practice.
“What do I need to do to have you stop talking about Katie and start talking about me,” Nelson recalls. “She meant it. And the bottom line is that she delivered.”
Lilly has definitely made some noise since then with her basketball game. Each Isenhour had a unique playing style and definitely have their own personalities.
“I take basketball advice from all of them, and I am a mixture of all of them, too,” Lilly said. “I think I act the most like Julia. Katie definitely, she lives the farthest, but she tries to help me a lot. Katie is the most involved in what I’m doing in basketball.”
The Isenhours all keep close tabs on the youngest sibling and her sports endeavors. Katie never misses a live stream of the games in Iowa, and then of course there’s the group chat.
“They all give me their two cents, definitely,” Lilly said. “My family group chat I have like 200 messages of ‘Lilly, what are you doing’ and ‘you need to do this’. They’re all very supportive.”
Lilly also has family influence every day at practice. Prince of Peace assistant coach Andy Isenhour was with her all four years. In fact, he coached every single one of his daughters along with head coach, Nelson.
“He loves coaching, he loves coaching his own kids like anybody probably would,” Nelson said. “What is unique about Andy from my standpoint is that he brings a lot of value to the table as far as a different perspective of the game. I have guard mentality, he has post mentality.”
He’s worked with all his daughters to mold them into powerful post players and Lilly is no exception.
“He definitely pushes me very hard. I care a lot about his opinion, even if I do act like I don’t care, I do. I know when he tells me I’m doing fine, or that I need to do something, I know I got this. He helps me with what I needed to do … he’s been there because that’s what he played and it helps a lot.”
Andy and his wife, Tammy, were also incredibly successful athletes in their own time in blue and gold.
“The family talks about basketball constantly, so it’s very important as far as to them,” Nelson said. “If you look at it, the intensity is certainly there. Lilly I think has taken it to another level and beyond the others.”
But capping off the family’s string of successes is Lilly. She still has a track season to look forward to, but her four years of basketball are nothing to look past. She concretely put herself in the record books for the Irish and made a name for herself as one of the best to wear the uniform.
She’s off to play her own collegiate career. She’s playing volleyball instead of basketball, but she’s headed to the same college as her older sisters: Carl Sandberg.
But along with the record books, she’s got four years of memories to take with her. Her senior year was no doubt different for her after losing a large and talented senior class the year before. It’s made the ending that much sweeter.
“Just being on the team has been so fun,” Lilly said. “This team has been so different than the teams I’ve been on, but it’s been one of my favorite seasons just because of the group and the energy.
“[I’m going to remember] how much we’ve grown. From our freshman year to now, the improvement that we’ve made and the fun we’ve had doing it.
