Even though Camanche senior Jacob Hartman didn’t make his move to Camanche until he was an upperclassman, it was never much of a transition for the state-ranked bowler.
Hartman spent his first two years of high school with the Clinton River Kings, before his family took over ownership of Imperial Lanes in Camanche. Step-dad Kenny Garvey took the reins at the bowling alley, the family made the move to the town, sending Hartman into the Camanche school system.
Still, it wasn’t as if he was entering a school or a team full of strangers.
“At the time I was under the assumption that my grandpa (Jay Garvey) would still be coaching,” Hartman said. “He returned, but it was a good opportunity.
“I bowl league with almost everybody on the team, so I was familiar and it was nice to bowl high school with them. I felt comfortable.”
Hartman was introduced to bowling with the help of the Garveys when he was in middle school and got serious about it by the time he entered high school.
As an underclassmen, he went with the 2019 Clinton boys team to the Class 2A state meet.
“It’s a sport where you work as a team, but you also want everyone to bowl good, too,” Hartman said. “It’s a positive sport. It’s competitive, but it’s friendly, too.”
Hartman and the Indians won the state title in 2020, with Hartman playing a large role in that effort. He went in as one of the top-ranked bowlers in the state, but missed placing as an individual.
It’s left him with some personal goals. Along with helping the team prove themselves in the last few competitions of the year, he wants to live up to the expectations he’s set for himself.
He and senior Troy Edmunds have some of the best numbers in Class 1A, after all.
“I completely biffed it at state last year,” Hartman said. “This year, I wanted to prove myself. I want to finish top in the state, but take the new team we have to state. Troy [Edmunds] and I have really tried to get the team together.”
Edmunds and Hartman are leading a team with a lot of fresh faces. The Indians graduated four seniors from the squad last season, leaving all four spots to bowlers with less experience. They’ve been having success, including a dominant win of the conference on Thursday, and part of that is the leadership of the two senior bowlers.
“We’ve butted heads before but we’ve gotten a lot closer this year, made it more cooperative,” Hartman said. “When I’m not working with someone, he’s trying to work with someone. I don’t know what I would do without him there helping me lead the team.
“We’re trying to keep everyone’s heads positive, keep everyone confident in themselves. We want to go into it and bowl like we always do.”
He’s definitely not done bowling. It clearly runs in the family, plus Hartman is still deciding which school to take his bowling talents to for his next levels of competition.
“I don’t regret anything at all,” Hartman said. “I love Camanche as a school, I love our team. I feel so comfortable.”
