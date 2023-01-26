CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings hosted their final home match of the season on Thursday night as they took on the North Scott Lancers.
The River Kings got wins from Sophomore Brady Jennings who won by fall in the second round over the Lancers Adam Link.
His brother and teammate, Luke Jennings, picked up the last win of the night as he won by fall over Evan Ralfs.
The River Kings luck ran out after that as they were defeated 64-12 as a team. The only loss that did not come by fall was Peyton Pettengill who lost by major decision, 12-0.
The River Kings wrestle on Saturday for the MAC Championship at Central DeWitt beginning at 10 a.m.
