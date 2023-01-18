CLINTON - It was senior night for the Clinton River Kings as they hosted Lena-Winslow/Stockton on Tuesday night.
The River Kings have three seniors on their team in Hunter Dierksen, Luke Jennings and Peyton Pettengill.
It was a hard fought night as the River Kings faced off against a tough squad from Illinois. Clinton could not keep up but made it interesting as they fell 47-16.
However, the River Kings got wins from freshman Danny Peters (win by fall), sophomore Brady Jennings (win by major decision), senior Luke Jennings (win by decision, 6-2) and senior Peyton Pettengill (win by major decision, 11-2).
Clinton had some other really good matches that didn't swing their way as Brody Harrington went the full time before losing late, 5-2. Ben Brown then capped off the night with a down to the wire match that ended 4-3 in favor of Lena-Winslow/Stockton. Brown has showed major growth in his first year of wrestling.
The River Kings will be back on the mat Saturday morning when they host the Bob Lueders Invitational beginning at 9 a.m.
