CLINTON – The Easton Valley River Hawks made their way past the Prince of Peace Irish, 56-37 on Tuesday night.
Leading the way for Easton Valley was Abby Felkey and Emmah Johnson who each dropped 15 points. Josie Wood also added nine points off of three three pointers.
Avery Dehner and Lilly Smith each had seven points for the Irish.
The River Hawks are now 2-6 on the year while the Irish are 3-5.
Both teams have a little bit of a break before playing again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The River Hawks will be on the road at Marquette Catholic while the Irish host North Cedar.
