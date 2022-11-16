Former Clinton High star David Johnson is finally out of free agency at the moment as he inked a deal with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday morning to join their practice squad.
Practice squad players are very flexible and it is unknown how the Saints and Johnson will work out. Johnson could be moved up to the 53 man roster at any moment or he could remain on the practice squad. It is a good move from both parties as the Saints look to get more out of their run game.
Johnson is a former pro bowler who had a breakout season in 2016 for the Arizona Cardinals but he suffered an injury in the final game of the season which would hinder him moving forward. After missing the majority of the 2017 season with a wrist injury, he rebounded in 2018 before the injury bug hit him again in 2019.
He was then traded to the Texans in 2020 and became a free agent at the end of last year.
During his senior season he was voted onto the All-State first team and he lead Clinton to an 11-1 record while recording 42 touchdowns. He is a 2021 hall of fame inductee to the Clinton hall of fame.
He holds the school records for career receptions, career receiving yards, career and single-season total offense and single game record for touchdowns with six.
He tallied 4,682 rushing yards, 49 rushing touchdowns, 1,734 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns during his time at Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.