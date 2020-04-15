Plenty of elite high school athletes throughout the area have announced their commitment to various institutions to continue a collegiate athletic career next season, and many have chosen the junior college path this year.
That’s partly because they’re hoping for a trip to a higher level, and Iowa junior colleges have a proven track record of sending athletes on.
“My goal is to play D1 football after Iowa Central [Community College],” Clinton senior Noah Howard said. Howard committed to the Tritons, as did teammate Jamie Miller. “I don’t know where but I’m excited to get to work and show my skills and earn a scholarship from whoever has to offer me when the time comes.”
There’s plenty of other reasons as well. The state offers plenty of JUCO schools and that means they’re in close proximity to family and friends. Plus, tuition can be cheaper.
All the athletes also looked to the coaching staffs at their respective schools to make their final decisions.
“There were a lot of different components I thought about when in the process of choosing a college,” Clinton senior Brooke Mulholland said. Mulholland is heading to Kirkwood Community College. “But the biggest things for me was the cost, how well I thought I would fit with the team, how much I thought i connected with the coach, and then if it fit well with what I want to pursue academically.”
Mulholland is joining a volleyball squad at Kirkwood that competed at nationals last fall, and she’s not the only one becoming an Eagle. Camanche’s Caleb Delzell is heading to Kirkwood for the basketball program, another place he plans on seeing success as a team.
“Kirkwood is a very special place,” Delzell said. “Along with some of the best coaches that I felt like genuinely cared about me and would put me in the best position to reach my goals for the next level, the overall goal while there is to win a national title, but other than that just have fun and win games.”
Camanche has two other athletes heading on to JUCO colleges. Cameron Soenksen announced his decision to play basketball for Des Moines Area Community College just this week, and LJ Henderson is committed to Iowa Western to continue his football career as a Reiver.
Athletes were working with the recruitment process throughout the school year to get to their end decisions.
“Starting off with the recruiting process was really confusing for me at first,” Brooke Mulholland said. “Because college coaches would contact me and I wasn’t really sure what to say or how to talk to them, but eventually after I had some experience with phone calls and talking in person it got easier. After I went on several visits, I got an idea of the things that I looked for in a college, which made the decision that much easier to choose Kirkwood.”
Camanche was a school that saw it plenty. Multiple college coaches graced the basketball games at the beginning of the season, including Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz at one point.
After every game multiple athletes had visits outside the locker rooms.
“The recruiting process was a very good time for me,” Caleb Delzell said. “I got to meet many new people and learn what many different college basketball programs have to offer. It was a little overwhelming at first, but after a while it got to be fun and I enjoyed it.”
With six athletes so far heading to junior colleges, along with plenty heading to four year schools, there will be plenty to watch in the next few seasons as they continue their careers.
“I am hoping that I can develop more as an athlete and as a volleyball player, while keeping school and my grades a priority,” Mulholland said. “I am really excited to train with such a great coaching staff and program, and can’t wait to form relationships that will last a lifetime.”
“I think Iowa Central is a perfect fit because they are a football team that is always nationally ranked and the coaches put in an extreme amount of work to make the football program what it is,” Howard said. “And out of the whole recruiting process Iowa central was the only college that really felt like home so I think it was meant to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.