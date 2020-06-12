FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, left, and Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Assuming everything goes according to plan and the final details are ironed out between the league and the players' union, the Blackhawks will play the Oilers in a best-of-five qualifier series for the playoff bracket. “It's been a weird three months,” Kane said during a video conference call with reporters. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)