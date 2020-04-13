FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson responds to a question about the team’s two draft picks during a news conference in Chicago. The Bulls hired Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas to run their basketball operation, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday night, April 9, 2020. The person, who confirmed reports by several outlets, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. Paxson was expected to move into an advisory role. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)