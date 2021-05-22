DES MOINES — One sentence was going through Neveah Hildebrandt’s mind as she was handed the baton.
“Paige, Ellie, Tarr got us out ahead and I was just thinking, ‘Keep that lead. Keep that lead,’” Hildebrandt said. “It feels absolutely amazing. I don’t even know. I don’t even have the words right now to describe it.”
Hildebrandt doesn’t need many words to describe it — the Northeast girls track team’s accomplishments speaks for itself.
The Rebels finished State Runners-Up in the Class 2A IGHSAU State Track and Field Meet with 49 team points, thanks in part to a strong performance in the finals on Saturday at Drake Stadium.
“This is my third one — we’ve got a first, a second and a third, so that kind of filled out my string on them, so that was good,” Northeast coach Pat Healy said. “We’ve got five girls out here who did all the running and jumping. It’s awesome they could score 49 points and finish second.
“I knew we had to win or finish second in the 4x100, and they came through and set a state record at the same time, so a good way to go on the last run.”
In the Rebels’ final event. Hildebrandt crossed the finish line in the 4x100-meter relay to give she and her teammates Ellie Rickertsen, Paige Holst and Madison Tarr a first-place finish, setting a state-record time in the process (49.29), beating the previous record (49.30) set by North Polk in 2008.
Hildebrandt successfully kept the lead.
“I knew I had four events throughout the day, so I knew that I needed to stay ready between my events and just get my legs prepared to run all four events,” Hildebrandt said.
Rickertsen claimed her second individual state championship — after winning the 400 hurdles on Friday — in the 2A 100 hurdles with a time of 14.78.
“It’s been so good,” Rickertsen said. “We’re so blessed. We have such a great team, girls that are all encouraging of each other. We have girls coming to support us from other teams in the program and even girls that are hurt from this season are still coming out to watch us.
“I’m just honored and so blessed to just get to be one that can place in both. The opportunity to run here — I’m just so thankful I got to.”
Hildebrandt placed sixth in both the 100 dash (12.82) and the 200 dash (26.61). Elizabeth Chambers claimed second place (5-05) in the high jump on Friday.
Holst, Tarr, Hildebrandt and Rickertsen started Saturday with a third-place finish in the 800 sprint medley (1:49).
“It’s so crazy,” Holst said. “I never thought that we could do this much. It’s amazing.”
The Rebels were proud of placing second overall in the team standings despite only having five girls.
“There’s not a lot of us, but when we work together, we can accomplish a lot and it’s so amazing to bring a trophy back to our small town — it’s crazy,” Tarr said. “We were all really nervous. We just talked about running our best, getting our handoffs down and just let the rest take care of itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.